British singer and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik celebrates his birthday on January 12. The singer who earlier made headlines for some wrong reasons is currently busy working on his professional life. While his personal equations have gone sour, he continues to enjoy enormous fandom and all the appreciation and love from his admirers. Zayn, besides being a terrific singer, is also an ardent fashion lover who probably has nailed the art of red carpet dressing. It’s Zayn Malik’s Birthday! Fans Share The Singer’s Photos And Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Him On Twitter.

Zayn is no ordinary dresser. The moment you say his name, you get an image of this cool, funky guy whose easy wardrobe is always at your perusal. He likes keeping his fashion easy and casual and while his appearances are dapper, they are also cool and happening. Right from his tuxedos to printed shirts and jeans, his style varies depending on the occasion but it is always LIT. The singer has registered some amazing looks under his name in the past and it's time we recall a few of them. Zayn Malik Lashes Out at the Grammy Awards for Its Unfair Nomination Process.

Keeping it Casual But Smart

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whoever Said Boys Don't Wear Pink!

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple Shirt, Funky Hairdo = Classic

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Dapper Mr Malik

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

These Glasses are Definitely a Turn On

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dropping Some Style Bombs on Street!

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Street Style Done Right

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik also joined the list of cool Brit daddies when he welcomed his first child, a daughter, Khai with supermodel, Gigi Hadid. Though the couple has parted ways, they continue to co-parent their baby girl. While the past year wasn't so great for the singer, here's hoping the new year will be an eventful one. Here's raising a toast to his admirable self.

Happy Birthday, Zayn!

