Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 267.66 points and Nifty by 53.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 267.66 points or trading at 55,817.96 and up by 0.48 per cent at 10:10 AM.

Also Read | Critics Choice Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Picks a Stunning Red Louis Vuitton Gown for Her Appearance.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,684.20 at 10.10 AM, up by 53.70 points or 0.32 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)