TCS lost by 1 pc on Friday morning to Rs 3,306.35 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Friday amid mixed global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 78 points or 0.15 per cent at 52,241 and the Nifty 50 ticked lower by 13 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,667.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT losing by 0.6 per cent but Nifty realty gained by 0.9 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services lost by 1 per cent to Rs 3,306.35 per share. The other laggards were Infosys HCL Technologies, Britannia and SBI Life. However, those which gained marginally were Adani Ports, Coal India, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed with Japan's Nikkei edging up 0.3 per cent. Seoul's Kospi rose 0.12 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 1.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)