Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Key equity indices see-sawed between gains and losses during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed global cues as investors turned cautious over the sustainability of a recent risk rally.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 70 points or 0.14 per cent at 51,259 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 20 points or 0.13 per cent to 15,090.

Except for Nifty private bank, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with thin margins.

Among stocks, SBI Life moved up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 911.20 per share while HDFC Life gained by 2 per cent to Rs 719.50.

Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance rose by 1.9 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. The other major gainers were GAIL, ONGC. Cipla, HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement.

However, those which lost were Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Titan.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks inched lower although concerns about the sustainability of a recent risk rally capped gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped by 0.31 per cent,

South Korean equities fell slightly as worsening unemployment data weighed on investor sentiment ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. (ANI)

