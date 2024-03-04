Business News | ERD Technology Roadshow 2024 Under 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Supporting PM Modi's initiative 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', ERD Technology Roadshow 2024 was organized in the national capital on 2nd March. A pioneer in the manufacturing of Mobile Phone Accessories in India, ERD Technologies organized the Grand Technology Roadshow and Business Summit where 700 plus distributors from Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab-Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam- 7 Sisters, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and across the country participated in the event.

Also Read | 'Threshold of Pain' Says Sunil Gavaskar on Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion From Central Contracts.

For the past 27 years, ERD has been recognized for its technological superiority, market leadership, and futuristic vision.

Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Founder & CMD, ERD Group, said that following the 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' initiative of PM Modi, we have achieved success through our company's unwavering commitment to innovation. We are committed to promoting the spirit of 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat'. All our products are of superior quality because they are designed, developed, and manufactured in India. We wholeheartedly support the Aatm Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

Also Read | US Couple Charged Whopping 13,000 New Zealand Dollars for Requesting Flight Change After Wife's Shocking Medical Diagnosis.

The event also featured a special inspirational session for the participants, by Motivational Speaker, Harshvardhan Jain and Technology Coach, Sanjeev Bhardwaj to energize the dealers from across the country with ideas and business strategies to meet exponential growth objectives.

Arjun Bhardwaj, Director, ERD Group, said, "ERD Group has a state-of-the-art facility to design, develop, and manufacture products under strict quality control standards ERD manufactures BIS approved products as per govt. safety norms. Every manufacturing process is well institutionalized and equipped with precise testing instruments to control production and product quality. Every component is screened and tested to ensure 100% quality. We ensure innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.

The ERD Group manufactures smartphone chargers, mobile phone batteries, car chargers, mobile power banks, USB cables, Bluetooth speakers, Neckband, TWS, LED lights, SMPS adaptors, power supplies, POE & LAN switches etc. ERD Group always delivers the most innovative technological products at affordable prices. The brand has recently forayed into the manufacturing of Bluetooth Devices, keeping in mind the various needs of the customers. For more information visit: https://www.erdshop.com/product-category/wireless-earbuds/

ERD is INDIA'S major mobile accessories and electronics manufacturing company reputed as a leading brand since 1997. The company is headquartered in Noida, NCR along with manufacturing facilities. Sanjeev Bhardwaj, a first-generation entrepreneur and CMD of ERD Group, has more than 30 years of rich experience in electronics products manufacturing and brand building. ERD Technologies with a tagline of "Proudly Indian" has become one of the pioneer manufacturer and distributor networks having state-of-the-art Production, Research, and Development facilities. ERD Manufactures High-Quality Wireless Earphones, Neckbands, Wireless Earbuds (TWS), Bluetooth Speakers, AUX Cables, Power Banks, Car Chargers, Wall Chargers, OTG Cables, USB Cables, Micro USB Cables, USB-C Cables, Lightning Cables, Specialized Cables, HDMI Cables, CAT6 Cables, Extension Boards, Mobile Batteries and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)