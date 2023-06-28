Escape the City announces its expansion into the realm of complete tour and travel services in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28: Escape the City, the renowned car leasing service based in Kashmir is thrilled to announce its expansion into the realm of complete tour and travel services in Kashmir. What began as the first self-driven car rental service in the Kashmir region has now evolved into a full- fledged syndicate offering a wide range of self-driven cars, off-roading vehicles, camping equipment, and complete tour and travel solutions. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction has enabled it to establish a loyal customer base and become a trusted name in the industry.

Since its inception in 2020, Escape the City has placed customers at the core of its business operations and philosophy. By delivering exceptional experiences and prioritizing reliability, the company has earned a perfect 5 star rating from its satisfied customers.

Escape the City now offers an extensive range of services to ensure a seamless travel experience. Customers can avail themselves of self-driven car rentals, travel agents, taxi services, cab services, airport pickup and drop, hotel stays, tour packages, and all kinds of camping accessories and equipment's, all at best prices. Whether exploring the mesmerizing landscapes of Kashmir or venturing into thrilling off-road expeditions, Escape the City is dedicated to fulfilling every customer's travel needs.

The company's expansion into the tour and travel domain is a testament to its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Escape the City's reliable services, coupled with its diverse offerings, position it as a leading player in the industry. With a clear vision for the future, the company aims to establish itself as a prominent brand not only in Kashmir but throughout India, providing unparalleled tour and travel services to people across the nation.

Escape the City invites both local and international travellers to experience the beauty and serenity of Kashmir with their comprehensive range of tour and travel solutions. Discover spectacular landscapes, immerse yourself in vibrant cultures, and create unforgettable memories with the assistance of Escape the City's experienced team.

Escape the City is a leading car leasing service located in Budshah Nagar, Natipora, Srinagar in Kashmir. Established in 2020, by Gowher Bashir, as the first self-driven car rental service in Kashmir, the company has grown to provide a wide range of self-driven cars, off-roading vehicles, camping equipment, and complete tour and travel solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Escape the City aims to become a renowned brand in tour and travel services, offering comprehensive solutions to customers throughout India.

For more information, please visit: www.kashmircarrentalservice.com or contact us at +91 6006-113-664

