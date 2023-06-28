A UK man on a family vacation in Jamaica died after he tried to drink all 21 cocktails present on the bar menu. The 53-year-old man named Timothy Southern from Staffordshire had died of an 'acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption' as per a pathologist in Kingston.

The investigations revealed that the man had been drinking brandy and beer throughout the morning. Timothy Southern had met two Canadian women during the day. The women told him they were trying to complete a 21-cocktail challenge before midnight as part of birthday festivities. Ghaziabad: Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party Turns Into Brutal Fight; Groom, Guests Molested, Beaten by Hotel Bouncers and Staff in Masuri (Watch Video).

Timothy quickly gulped 12 cocktails as a part of the challenge when his health slowly started deteriorating. “He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance. He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position, he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response,” said one of Timothy’s family members while giving a statement to the authorities.

Family Blames L ife-Saving Measures Taken by EMS

The Family of Timothy Southern are disappointed with the life-saving measures taken by the EMS before his death. The family claimed the emergency care staff of the hotel was unprepared to take care of him effectively. Agra Shocker: Man Dies of 'Alcohol Overdose' After Being Challenged To Drink Three Bottles of Liquor in 10 Minutes by Friends.

The family felt that the nurse was not adequately trained in providing life-saving measures.“I said, ‘Don’t just sit there looking at him, start CPR.’ She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here,” a relative said in the statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).