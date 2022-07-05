Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arvind J Sabhaney, Co-founder ESPOUSAL, announced today that the World's first ever 3D Wedding Expo will be conducting its 3rd version and are going International this time.

ESPOUSAL is a unique and one-of-a-kind event that was first ideated to be an on-ground event but as the pandemic hit us, things changed and so did the entire concept behind ESPOUSAL.

ESPOUSAL is an event IP owned by Bangalore, India based Event Company - Zeroin Management Pvt. Ltd. It was conceived in the year 2019 and the very first version took place in September 2020 for the India Audience. The platform was curated in a way that people had never seen before, it included everything that one would get and experience in an on-ground expo and much more. The First version of ESPOUSAL was a success and ended with a bang. The second version was bigger and held for the South Africa Audience in March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, said Shivangi Chhabra, Core Team Member, "The last 2 versions were such a huge success that people from across the globe started talking about it, so we decided that this one should be truly a global experience for the attendees."

Said Vivek More, General Manager from ESPOUSAL, "After having built a huge list of contacts and prospects from the last 2 versions, we want the entire world to come together on a single platform and meet like-minded people from the wedding fraternity. We believe it will be an opportunity of a lifetime and an event like never before, be it Exhibitors, Attendees or Planners. A true combination of B2B & B2C."

Adding to the above said Sabhaney, "We believe that the time has come for large business to be done on the ESPOUSAL platform, and we are working at ensuring that the Exhibitor gets an opportunity to showcase and sell their services to the global audience that is going to be present."

Says Ananya Jha, Core Team Member, "That this is an opportunity of a lifetime to witness and be a part of the greatest wedding metaverse in the making."

Says Rohan Thamanna, Platform Technicals, that "We are the pioneers in this space and did our first version right at the beginning of the pandemic."

Sumanyu Soniwal, Founder & CEO Wiztales, who have partnered with ESPOUSAL to setup the virtual platform says, "We have been looking at the growth of ESPOUSAL over the last two years, and are certain that, we would take the product to another level in the coming version."

ESPOUSAL is one of the very few event properties that has been patented.

For details on Sponsorship/Exhibiting/Attending, get in touch with international.espousal.in.

ESPOUSAL International 2022 is happening online on 8th, 9th & 10th of July 2022! Feel free to register and be a part of this event - live.international.espousal.in.

