New Delhi [India], February 3: ET Money, India's leading full-stack wealth platform and part of the 360 ONE WAM group, today announced the launch of Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs). This makes ET Money, India's first investment platform to offer intelligence-led access to this newly introduced category of Mutual Funds.

With this launch, ET Money extends its long-standing mission of simplifying long-term investing by expanding beyond Mutual Funds. It reinforces their effort to offer access to more advanced, professionally managed investment strategies, while ensuring product suitability, decision clarity and investment confidence.

Why SIFs are for you

Specialized Investment Funds were introduced by SEBI to address a growing gap in the Indian investment landscape. It sits between traditional Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

As Indian investors mature, many seek strategies that go beyond simple equity or hybrid allocations. They want:

* Better downside management* Consistent outcomes across market cycles* Greater flexibility in deploying larger capital allocations

SIFs are designed with an aim to fill this gap by allowing fund managers to use advanced strategies, including derivatives, long-short positioning, and tactical hedging. All of this within the regulated, tax-efficient Mutual Fund structure.

The Intelligence Layer: Making SIFs Investable

While SIFs unlock powerful possibilities, they are also inherently more complex than traditional Mutual Funds. Funds within the same category can have very different objectives, risk profiles, and outcomes, making evaluation difficult for individual investors.

This is where ET Money's intelligence-led approach comes in.

Rather than presenting SIFs as a list of products, ET Money decodes them based on their intended role in an investor's portfolio:

* Stable, tax-efficient return strategies* Consistent return strategies with controlled risk* Equity-like growth with lower volatility

By translating technical fund structures into clear use cases and expected outcomes, ET Money enables investors to choose SIFs based on purpose, risk appetite, and investment horizon instead of jargon.

ET Money - A Home for SIF and Big Investments

For years, ET Money has been a preferred platform for long-term retail investing. With SIFs requiring a Rs. 10 lakh minimum investment, the platform now naturally extends into serving investors' larger capital allocations.

"As our investors' wealth grows, their needs evolve beyond traditional Mutual Funds," said Mukesh Kalra, Founder & CEO, ET Money. "SIFs represent the next step for affluent Indian investors who want a better balance of returns and risk management. But access alone isn't enough. What investors really need is clarity. By adding a strong intelligence layer on top of SIFs and decoding their purpose in one's portfolio, we are helping investors deploy larger sums with confidence and precision. We're not just offering a new product. We're providing a clearer roadmap for long-term wealth."

Flexible Access, Investor's Choice

All SIFs available on ET Money can be accessed through the investor's preferred engagement model. Investors may choose between:

* Advisory-based access* Distribution-based access

This ensures flexibility, transparency, and alignment with individual preferences.

About ET Money

ET Money, a 360 ONE company, is India's leading full-stack wealth platform, helping Indians invest with clarity and confidence.

It brings the most important, retail-friendly investment products together in one place. From mutual funds and SIFs to fixed deposits, bonds, insurance and pension solutions, ET Money curates investment-worthy choices and makes them accessible through seamless, paperless digital journeys.

The platform leverages technology and thoughtful design to enhance decision-making with research-driven insights, personalised recommendations and active portfolio supervision. Its suite of investment intelligence includes the ET Money Fund Report Card, Fund Verdicts, Portfolio Health Check and Multi-Asset Allocation Strategies.

ET Money envisions a future where every Indian investor gets unmatched support across every stage of their wealth-building journey -- enabling disciplined, long-term investing with exceptional ease, clarity, and confidence.

Disclaimers

Investments in Specialized Investment Fund involve relatively higher risk, including potential loss of capital, liquidity risk and market volatility. Please read all investment strategy-related documents carefully before making the investment decision.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Banayantree Services Limited, ARN: 112749, AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor, SEBI Registered Non-Individual Investment Advisers, RIA No. INA100006898, Validity January 09, 2017 - Perpetual, BSE Enlistment No. 2369, PFRDA Registered PoP Regn No: 283072019, IRDAI Corporate Agency (Composite) Registration No.- CA0680

Corporate Office: Times Internet Limited Ecstasy IT Park, Plot 391, Udyog Vihar, Phase 3, Gurgaon, Haryana-122016

Registered Address: Express Building, 9-10, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, New Delhi -110002.

