PNN

New Delhi [India], April 8: The ET Now Business Conclave and Awards 2026 brought together some of the most dynamic leaders, innovators, and change-makers shaping India's future. This year's honourees reflect a diverse mix of industries--from Vedic sciences and legal excellence to AI-driven platforms and global consulting.

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Here's a closer look at five standout names who were recognised for their exceptional contributions:

1. Gide AI Wins Excellence in Career Guidance at ETNow Business Conclave & Awards 2026

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Gide AI has been honoured with the Excellence in Career Guidance award at the ETNow Business Conclave & Awards 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey to transform career support. This recognition highlights the company's innovative use of technology and data-driven insights to help individuals make informed career decisions.

Led by Abhishek Gupta, Gide AI continues to redefine how career guidance is delivered, making it more accessible, scalable, and impactful. The platform empowers individuals with the right tools, clarity, and direction to navigate today's dynamic professional landscape with confidence.

This achievement not only celebrates Gide AI's commitment to excellence but also strengthens its position as a leader in the career guidance ecosystem. As it grows, Gide AI remains focused on shaping brighter futures and guiding the next generation toward meaningful, long-term success.

2. QuantumBot: Transforming AI into a Revenue Engine for Sales

As artificial intelligence enters a results-driven phase, enterprises are shifting focus from experimentation to measurable business impact. QuantumBot is emerging at the center of this transition by redefining AI not as a support tool, but as a direct revenue engine.

Recently recognized at the ET Now Excellence in Generative AI Awards, QuantumBot reflects a broader industry shift--where success is no longer defined by innovation alone, but by execution and outcomes. Its AI-powered sales agents are designed to manage the entire sales lifecycle, from initial engagement to final conversion, enabling businesses to scale revenue without increasing team size.

This approach marks a fundamental change in how AI is applied. Instead of assisting human teams, QuantumBot's systems operate alongside them, delivering speed, consistency, and performance at scale. With sub-1.2 second response latency--significantly faster than the industry average--the platform enables real-time, human-like interactions that directly influence conversion rates.

Founder and CEO Sanjay Gondaliya emphasizes this shift: "AI is no longer about what it can do, but what it can deliver. The future belongs to systems that generate measurable outcomes."

As enterprises demand faster ROI and reliable execution, platforms like QuantumBot are shaping the next phase of AI adoption. The competitive edge is moving beyond technology to performance--where the true value of AI lies in its ability to drive revenue, not just efficiency.

3. Banish Dhar: The Quiet Force Behind Enduring Leadership

In a world that often rewards visibility, true influence lies in depth of thought and clarity of vision. Banish Dhar represents this evolving model of leadership--quiet, strategic, and built for long-term impact.

A policy strategist and public thinker, Dhar has carved a niche by shaping ideas that go beyond immediate business outcomes. Within one of India's leading industrial ecosystems, he contributes insights that connect enterprise with governance and institutional growth. His philosophy is clear: leadership must be measured not by short-term success, but by what endures over time.

4. Parduman Suri - Global Architectural Leadership Award for Excellence in Vastu and Vedic Sciences

Blending ancient wisdom with modern application, Parduman Suri has carved a unique space in the field of Vedic sciences.

Awarded the Global Architectural Leadership Award for Excellence in Vastu & Vedic Sciences, Suri's work reflects a rising demand for holistic and energy-based design solutions. Through Astro Parduman, he has been instrumental in bringing Vastu principles into contemporary architecture, real estate, and corporate environments.

His journey from an early learner of scriptures to a globally recognised consultant underscores the resurgence of traditional sciences in modern contexts.

5. Dinesh Jotwani - Excellence in Innovation & Advisory Leadership

With decades of legal expertise, Dinesh Jotwani continues to set benchmarks in the legal and advisory ecosystem.

Recognised at the ET Now platform, Jotwani's leadership at Jotwani Associates reflects a commitment to delivering high-impact solutions across litigation, corporate law, and intellectual property. His work spans diverse sectors, advising both domestic and international clients.

This recognition reinforces the critical role of legal strategy and advisory in supporting business growth and safeguarding innovation.

6. TREXO GLOBAL Global Intellectual Property Transformation Leader

In today's knowledge-driven economy, intellectual property has become a cornerstone of competitive advantage--and TREXO GLOBAL, is leading that transformation.

Honoured as a Global Intellectual Property Transformation Leader, TREXO GLOBAL is redefining how organizations manage, protect, and leverage their IP assets. The company's forward-thinking approach integrates strategy, technology, and global compliance to create scalable IP solutions.

This recognition reflects the increasing importance of IP-led growth in a rapidly evolving global market.

Conclusion: A Snapshot of India's Evolving Leadership Landscape

From empowering students and advancing AI to reviving ancient sciences and transforming intellectual property frameworks, this year's ET Now awardees represent the diversity of India's growth story.

Each of these leaders is not just excelling in their domain--but actively shaping the future of their respective industries.

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