Dubai [UAE], July 23: Eton Solutions, a global leader in WealthTech solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Asas Capital, a prominent multi-family office with a strong presence in the UAE and newly licensed operations in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will launch the Middle East's first "Family Office as a Service" platform, combining Asas Capital's regional expertise with Eton's cutting-edge ERP technology to transform wealth management for ultra-high net worth (UHNW) and high net worth (HNW) families.

Asas Capital, headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), brings over 15 years of investment advisory expertise in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). With a strong track record in private equity, pre-IPO investments, asset management, and corporate advisory, Asas Capital is now leveraging its deep regional networks and market intelligence to pioneer a transformative "Family Office as a Service" model in the Middle East. This offering aims to meet the evolving needs of Ultra and High Net Worth families by combining institutional-grade financial solutions with bespoke advisory services. Anchored in ethics, transparency, and stakeholder-first values, Asas Capital is set to redefine the family office landscape in Saudi Arabia--one of the world's fastest-growing private wealth markets. Their focus on late-stage, technology-enabled investments and commitment to innovation further strengthens their ability to offer integrated, high-performing wealth solutions across the region.

The Middle East, home to some of the world's most dynamic UHNW markets, presents a significant opportunity for innovation in family office services. With this partnership, Eton Solutions reinforces its commitment to global expansion, adding Saudi Arabia to its roster of international markets like the UK, Switzerland, UAE, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. The company's AtlasFive® platform currently manages over $1 trillion for 800 families worldwide, processing 14.2 million transactions annually.

Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions, said, "The Middle East represents a cornerstone of Eton's global strategy, and our alliance with Asas Capital accelerates our shared vision of family office innovation. With Eton, clients gain real time insights into portfolio performance, automated compliance, and scenario modeling--all while retaining absolute data security. Together, we're not just keeping pace with the region's growth; we're helping to define its future."

Commenting on the partnership, Himanshu Khandelwal, CEO, Asas Capital said, "Eton's partnership with Asas sets a new gold standard for family office services in the Gulf. A disciplined governance model is essential for transitioning a family's legacy into a resilient and sustainable future. Asas, having its roots as a family office, brings deep insight into the unique needs of families looking to structure, consolidate, and manage generational wealth. By integrating Eton's globally trusted platform, we are now able to streamline family wealth with unprecedented precision and transparency, placing intelligent technology at the core of our client relationships. Together, we're not just managing wealth--we're engineering a smarter, more secure future for the Gulf's most accomplished families."

Eton Solutions is an ERP software and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing family offices and private equity firms globally. The company is based in the United States, in Research Triangle Park, NC. with its international headquarters in Singapore focused on serving markets outside of the Americas. We offer two flagship products, AtlasFive® and EtonAI™, that together manage $1 trillion on our integrated platform. Created by family office leaders, AtlasFive® holistically aggregates and manages all liquid and alternative investment assets alongside data, reporting, and workflow processes, while EtonAI™ brings advanced AI driven insights and automation to every aspect of your operations. With a single source of truth, Eton Solutions propels family offices and PE firms into the future by maximizing efficiency, minimizing errors and risk, and have sustained a CAGR of over 100% since our inception. Visit: www.eton-solutions.com

