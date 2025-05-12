BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Eureka Forbes Ltd, India's leading player in the health and hygiene industry, has announced actress Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its iconic range of vacuum cleaners. As a category leader trusted by millions of Indian households for over four decades, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to champion cleanliness and inspire healthier living across homes in India. As a market leader in vacuum cleaning with over four decades of legacy, Eureka Forbes has consistently brought cutting-edge home cleaning technology to Indian households, backed by an unmatched service network. The new Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaners combine powerful suction with wet mopping, delivering spotless floors with ease. Powered by AI and next-gen LiDAR technology, these smart devices offer precision, intelligence, and unmatched convenience. Partnering with Shraddha Kapoor, Eureka Forbes aims to connect with today's young, urban consumers who value smart, health-conscious living reinforcing its mission to empower homes with cleaner, healthier solutions. Talking about her association with Eureka Forbes, Shraddha Kapoor said, "I am indeed delighted to be associated with the Eureka Forbes family. I have always believed that a clean home is the foundation of a healthy mind and body, and the spaces we live in deeply influence how we function as individuals. Eureka Forbes as a brand has been championing clean, healthy living and I'm proud to be associated with a brand that has made clean living a lifelong mission. With innovations like the Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, which blends intelligent technology with effortless convenience, Eureka Forbes is redefining the future of home hygiene. I truly hope that together we can inspire many more to embrace this way of life."

Also Read | Ather Energy Q4 FY25 Results: Indian EV Maker Reports 18.5% More Net Loss at INR 234.40 Crore in 4th Quarter of Last Financial Year.

Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Eureka Forbes Ltd said, "We're pleased to welcome Shraddha Kapoor to the Eureka Forbes family as the face of our Vacuum Cleaners. She represents a generation that values mindful living, smart choices, and purposeful innovation, qualities that mirror our brand ethos. At Eureka Forbes, we've been pioneering home hygiene solutions for over 40 years, and with our new Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, we are redefining what effortless cleanliness looks like in today's homes. Shraddha's authenticity and strong connect with young Indian households makes her the perfect partner in our journey to build a cleaner, healthier India, one smart home at a time." With its customer-first approach, Eureka Forbes continues to lead the market with innovative, intuitive, and efficient vacuum cleaners that make home cleaning effortless and effective. With a wide range of solutions from robotic cleaners to deep-cleaning vacuums, the brand has constantly evolved to meet the dynamic needs of modern households.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Record: A Look At India's Most Successful Test Captain’s Stats As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)