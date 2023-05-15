Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): EuroKids, India's most trusted brand, has announced its annual 'Summer Club' program for 2023. This summer club program is designed to provide children with a fun-filled, structured learning environment during the summer break. EuroKids introduces a unique theme-based summer club this year that will allow children to learn, socialise, and stay active.

In April, EuroKids ran a summer camp for 21 days and received great feedback from parents about how their children were involved in activities. Some of the parents noted that their children were particularly engrossed in the activities and were repeating the activities at home. May summer club 2023 was something that every single parent was looking forward to.

EuroKids is excited to announce the launch of its summer club programs in the western and northern parts of India. The program will feature various themes and activities inspired by the success of their previous program in Maharashtra and Goa. EuroKids hope to receive a positive response from their new participants.

Theme-based summer clubs are essential for children as they offer many benefits. Children will have the chance to explore various themes, which will help them acquire new concepts, vocabulary, and skills. It promotes interaction among children, which can foster essential social abilities like communication, cooperation, and empathy. These skills are crucial for their overall well-being and growth. Summer clubs will incorporate physical activities to help children develop gross motor skills and stay active during summer. Also, involving children in creative endeavours like crafting, storytelling, or art is an effective method of helping children express themselves while cultivating their creativity. Summer clubs allow kids to flourish independently by spending time away from their parents and caregivers; this will help them build social skills by meeting new people while learning responsibilities like taking care of themselves. EuroKids' well-planned and fun summer club can create positive memories for children they will carry throughout their lives.

The Wanderers group is designed for children aged 2 to 4 years. The Flying Carpet module will take children on an adventure to different places and experience the culture, dance, art, and environment of those places. They will meet characters with unusual powers and learn unique traits like bravery, confidence, kindness, love, and respect. The Jungle Book module will enable children to conquer their fears and learn essential life lessons. They will learn to face their fears, gain confidence, and triumph over them. The module also teaches them to lead a simple and happy life, respecting people and the environment.

The Discoverers group is designed for children aged 4 to 6 years. The Readers Cafe module will create a love for reading and enable children to become better and lifelong readers. They will engage in interactive activities, art, dance, drama, and discussions of stories that will enhance their communication skills and promote a better understanding of ideas and perspectives. The Little Scientists module will promote scientific interest, logical thinking, and curiosity through experimentation. Hands-on experiences and interesting crafts will keep children engaged and yearning for more. They will explore magnets, water, shadows, and other objects, which will develop an enthusiasm for scientific thinking and encourage active exploration of their world.

K V S Seshasai, CEO of the Pre-K Division at Lighthouse Learning, stated, "We are delighted to announce the launch of this year's Summer Club program, featuring new stories and unique activities to cater to the evolving needs and demands of children. Our program empowers children by providing them access to new skills, sound preparation for preschool education, and essential future-ready skills. Each module offers enriching opportunities encouraging young students to embark on their educational journey with renewed vigour. Our program is intended to help children acclimate comfortably to the new academic year while acquiring new skills."

EuroKids Summer Club 2023 is an excellent opportunity for children to learn, socialise, stay active, and have fun during the summer break. EuroKids continues to provide quality programs that promote children's development and enhance their learning experiences.

Register for the Summer Club and give your child a summer they will never forget.

EuroKids has been recognized as India's Most Respected Early Childhood Education Brand, having a presence in 350+ cities & 3 countries, with over 21 years of experience. The company began its journey in 2001 with two preschools. It has consistently set higher standards for preschool education by introducing its innovative and mindful curriculum - EUNOIA, which provides holistic growth to children in a homely environment. The foundational belief of EuroKids is that every child deserves a "Right Start, Flying Start" that enables them to succeed in the future. Additionally, EuroKids supports new entrepreneurs in the education sector through the EuroKids franchise model, assisting them in establishing their preschools and prospering in the industry. For more information, contact the toll-free number:- 1800-209-5656.

The Group - Lighthouse Learning

Lighthouse Learning, one of India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education groups, includes EuroKids. With student-centered aims that align its network of over 1,200 Pre-Schools and 45 Schools, the organization is dedicated to providing future generations with a solid foundation and developing new-age skills. The Lighthouse Learning Group instills a love of learning in more than 150,000 youngsters, helps more than 1000 women launch successful businesses, and employs more than 10,000 brilliant people throughout its various campuses and offices.

