Vijayawada, May 15: Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday solved a revenge murder case and arrested a woman and her friend for killing a youth in the ASR district of the state. The deceased youth was identified as O Nagaseshu (25). Nagaseshu was found dead in Tirumalayapalem village under Gokavaram mandal of the district on May 10. Soon after discovering the body, state police swung into action and solved the murder mystery in four days.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the arrested persons were identified as K Debaro alias Divya and her friend, K Sivanarayana. The deceased was in a relationship with Divya. The duo were together for a long time. However, the youth married someone else. While dating, Nagaseshu borrowed Rs. 2 lakh and gold jewellery from Divya. Enraged over him marrying someone else, Divya started asking him to return the money and gold. Nagaseshu instead insulted her and refused to return the cash and jewellery. This occurred several times, the report added. Maharashtra Shocker: Caught At Girlfriend’s House, Teen Thrashed to Death in Vaijapur; Three Arrested.

The details of the investigation revealed that the woman and her friend rented an apartment near the youth's house to follow and observe Nagaseshu. On May 10, Divya and her friend, K Sivanarayana, paid a visit to Nagaseshu at his house. Divya again asked for her things back, to which Nagaseshu refused. An argument broke between them, and the duo thrashed the youth to death and fled the spot. The accused duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chennai Horror: Youth Murders Pregnant Girlfriend, Buries Her Body Near Graveyard in Villupuram District After She Insisted on Marriage.

In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old young woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend during a birthday party. According to the reports, the crime took place after the woman refused to show her WhatsApp chats to the accused man. The 28-year-old man reached the Rajagopalnagar police station with a blood-soaked knife and surrendered before cops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).