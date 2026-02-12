VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: In an era where global trade is defined by rapid shifts in technology and consumer demand, the ability to maintain consistency is a hallmark of true industry leadership. This year, Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt. Ltd., one of India's most prominent names in logistics and freight forwarding, proudly marks its 30th anniversary. This three-decade milestone represents more than just longevity; it is a celebration of the company's evolution from a local initiative into a global powerhouse that delivers "Peace of Mind" across 180 countries. Thirty Years of Moving What MattersFirst and foremost, on commemorating the milestone of 30 years, we would like to express our sincere Gratitude to our incredible team, our loyal customers, and all our industry Stakeholders.

What began in 1997 as a modest freight forwarding operation in New Delhi has transformed into a critical link in the international supply chain. Everfast Freight has successfully navigated the complexities of India's evolving economic landscape, from the early days of liberalization to the current digital-first era. Today, the company stands as a testament to steady, strategic growth, powered by a dedicated team of over 250 professionals and a nationwide network of 18 strategic offices.

The company's expansion has been perpetual, ensuring a presence in India's most vital commercial hubs. From its headquarters in Delhi and corporate hub in Noida, Everfast has established deep roots in industrial centers across India covering and connecting all major Ocean ports, Airports, Inland Corridors and strategic locations. This expansive infrastructure allows the company to offer expertise with a truly global reach.

Comprehensive Solutions in Freight ForwardingThe modern logistics landscape requires more than just moving cargo; it demands an integrated ecosystem of services that can adapt to high-stakes requirements. Everfast Freight has built its reputation on a comprehensive service suite that includes:

- Air & Ocean Freight: Providing strategic consolidation and direct forwarding that ensures cargo reaches its destination via the most efficient routes.- Customs Brokerage: Navigating the intricate web of Indian and international regulatory compliance with a team of industry experts.- Project Forwarding: Handling over-dimensional and critical cargo for large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects a niche where precision is paramount.- Warehousing & Last-Mile Delivery: Offering secure storage and precision door-to-door delivery to complete the supply chain cycle.

By specializing in these diverse verticals, Everfast ensures that whether it is a time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipment or heavy machinery for a new factory, the cargo moves with uninterrupted momentum.

Global Standards & Uncompromising ComplianceTrust has been Everfast Freight's most valuable currency for 30 years. The company's commitment to quality and compliance is validated by a robust portfolio of accreditations and licenses, ensuring that every shipment meets global safety and regulatory standards such as:-- IATA Certified- MTO Certified- AEO: Authorized Economic Operator - CHA: Custom House Agent- FMC: Federal Maritime Commission - CTPAT: Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism- ISO 9001:2015 (SAGACI & IAS)- D&B: Duns & Bradstreet- Networks & Industry Memberships: WCA, TIACA, Xpert-Log, Twig Network, IFN, DFA, JCTrans, ACFI, ACAAI, AMTOI, and PHDCCI

Beyond certifications, Everfast is a highly active member of the global logistics community. Its membership in elite networks like WCAworld, TIACA, Xpert-Log, Twig, JCTrans, IFN, and DFA allows it to collaborate with top-tier agents worldwide, ensuring that its clients have a "friend in every port". Navigating the Future: Vision 2030As Everfast Freight enters its fourth decade, it does so with a clear and ambitious roadmap. The company is currently investing heavily in digital infrastructure to provide real-time visibility and data-driven insights to its customers. By embracing technology, Everfast aims to further simplify the complexities of global trade, making it as seamless for a small-scale exporter as it is for a multinational corporation.

Sustainability is also a core pillar of the company's forward-looking strategy. As the logistics industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, Everfast is exploring greener supply chain solutions and environmentally responsible practices to ensure that the growth of today does not come at the cost of tomorrow.

The ultimate goal for the coming years is clear: to be India's top freight forwarder. This objective is supported by five foundational values: Customer Centricity, Integrity, Safety First, Innovation, and Environmental Responsibility.

A Promise of Peace of Mind"Our 30-year milestone is not just a celebration of the past; it is a promise for the future," says the leadership team at Everfast Freight. "We are dedicated to building solutions that support businesses of all sizes, just like our Motto: We don't just deliver freight, but peace of mind.

Contact Information: Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt. Ltd. Address: Everfast House, B-150, Sector 6, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 Phone: +91 120 645 8777 Email: info@everfastfreight.com Website: www.everfastfreight.com

