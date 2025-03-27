PRNewswire

Plantation (Florida) [US], March 27: Everise today announced that EverAI Labs, the company's AI-powered suite of customer experience solutions, has been named a winner at the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition highlights EverAI Labs' commitment to setting new standards of innovation and excellence within the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) space.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected across 46 major application types and 36 industries by a panel of industry experts, who evaluate nominees based on creativity, impact, and measurable success.

"It's been less than a year since Everise unveiled EverAI Labs and we're honored to receive this accolade for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence. This award recognizes our team's dedication to our mission of pushing the boundaries of AI to create meaningful solutions that improve lives and industries," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

EverAI Labs aims to transform the customer experience landscape with a unified, AI-first platform that redefines the hire-to-retire agent journey. From intelligent hiring and immersive training to real-time productivity monitoring, advanced analytics, and end-to-end security, it empowers organizations to build smarter, more agile, and future-ready customer service teams. Harnessing technologies like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and intelligent automation, EverAI Labs is shaping the future of work in the BPO industry.

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like Everise that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group, the organizers of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence."

For more information about EverAI Labs and its award-winning AI solutions, visit everailabs.com.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for the healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech sectors. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of the world's leading brands by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 28,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

