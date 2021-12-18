Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Offering exclusive benefits to those looking to upgrade their smartphone experience, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exclusive offers on purchasing the OnePlus 8T, one of the top-selling mobiles on its platform. Now, customers can bring home the 5G compatible handset and get a gift hamper worth Rs. 1,800, which includes a premium power bank and handsfree. Shoppers can also avail of cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 500 (promocode GET500) and pay for the OnePlus 8T on EMIs starting as low as Rs. 6,500.

The deals are extended along with the zero down payment facility, where buyers don't have to pay anything upfront while shopping for their favourite smartphone. Moreover, customers can do away with interest charges on the EMI amount with the No Cost EMI option available exclusively on the EMI Store.

Availing of these exclusive benefits, customers can stick to their budget brackets and treat themselves to the all-around performance of the OnePlus 8T mobile. The handset flaunts a colourful 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the OnePlus 8T is one of the fastest premium segment phones, offering a seamless performance even when pushed to the extreme.

How to shop for OnePlus 8T at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

*Log onto the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

*Choose the OnePlus 8T model

*Add the OnePlus phone to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

*Enter the required information, including name and address

*Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Benefits of purchasing OnePlus smartphones from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extends exclusive deals to customers on all products, making the overall purchase experience convenient and hassle-free. By shopping on the EMI Store, customers get access to many benefits, including the lowest EMIs, hefty cashback offers, and deep discounts. Moreover, they can club these benefits with the zero down payment facility on select models, available exclusively on the EMI Store. Also, flexible repayment tenors are available, and shoppers can purchase items on No Cost EMI by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500-plus financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

