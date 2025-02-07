NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7: The Destination Dubai Expo, a premier education event bringing leading international universities based in Dubai to India, offering students an exclusive opportunity to explore top-tier education, scholarships, and career opportunities in one of the world's most dynamic cities.

An initiative of the Government of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA, this event will take place in Chennai on 9th February, Hyderabad on 12th February, and Bengaluru on 15th February. Students will have the chance to meet with representatives from world-renowned universities, learn about globally recognized degree programs, and discover how studying in Dubai can shape their future on the global stage.

The Destination Dubai Expo will feature an impressive lineup of international universities who have fully accredited branch campuses in Dubai, including Curtin University (Australia), University of Dubai, and University of Birmingham Dubai, De Montfort University, and Middlesex University from the UK. Top-ranking Indian universities with Dubai campuses such as Amity University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, and Manipal University Dubai will also be present.

These universities offer a wide array of programs across disciplines such as business, engineering, healthcare, and technology, all leading to internationally recognized degrees. Students attending the expo will have the opportunity to explore scholarship options, admissions processes, and career development pathways.

Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategy and Planning Sector at KHDA said, "Dubai has established itself as a world-class destination for higher education, offering students access to globally recognized degrees, cutting-edge research, and future-focused learning opportunities. Nearly half of all international students in Dubai's higher education institutions come from India, which reflects the trust Indian families place in the quality and value of education in our city.

With our Education E33 strategy driving innovation, economic growth, and a knowledge-based future, students in Dubai gain not just an education, but also the skills and networks to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. The safe and multicultural learning environment, coupled with strong career prospects, make Dubai an ideal place to study, work, and succeed in a globally connected economy."

R. Srividya, Business Strategist, Brand Grayscale, the organizers of the Destination Dubai Expo, said, "Dubai offers an ideal study destination for Indian students due to its proximity, affordable living costs, and world-class education options. The city's multicultural environment, safe environs, and strong job prospects make it a secure and attractive place to live and study. Students also have the opportunity to gain valuable work experience through part-time jobs or internships, which add to their resume while helping them build a professional network. With a student-friendly visa policy, Dubai is fast becoming the go-to destination for students seeking a global education without the high cost of studying in other countries like the UK or the US."

"Dubai is becoming an increasingly popular choice for Indian students seeking higher education abroad. With its proximity to India, easy travel, and cultural similarities, it's a smooth transition for students. Dubai offers a multicultural experience, world-class universities, and plenty of career opportunities that will help students build a global future."

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) plays a pivotal role in shaping the education sector in Dubai, ensuring that all participating universities meet rigorous global standards. Through its accreditation and regulatory functions, KHDA ensures continuous improvements in teaching, facilities, and student welfare. The authority also supports institutions in integrating advanced technologies and innovative teaching methods, preparing students for success in a rapidly changing world.

Event Highlights and Schedule

At the Destination Dubai Expo, students will be able to:

Meet representatives from top Dubai-based and international universities

Learn about scholarship opportunities and financial aid

Attend presentations and panel discussions on choosing the right program, application processes, and career development

Network with university representatives and industry experts

The expo will be held at the following locations:

Chennai - 9th February 2025, Taj Connemara

Hyderabad - 12th February 2025, Vivanta Hyderabad, Begumpet

Bengaluru - 15th February 2025, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Win an iPhone 16 while unlocking a World of Opportunities at Destination Dubai Expo

The Destination Dubai Expo isn't just about discovering world-class education--it's also about exciting opportunities that could change your life. Imagine exploring top universities, learning about scholarships, and discovering career pathways, all while having the chance to win the latest iPhone 16. Simply register and attend the event, and you could walk away with this incredible prize. But the real value lies in what Dubai has to offer: a global education, diverse career prospects, and a vibrant, multicultural lifestyle. Whether you're looking to pursue your undergraduate or postgraduate studies, this is your chance to unlock doors to success in one of the world's most dynamic cities.

Register now at www.destinationdubaiexpo.com.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is the governing body for education in Dubai. It is committed to maintaining high-quality standards across all educational institutions in the city, ensuring that students receive world-class education. KHDA's accreditation and regulatory processes help ensure that universities continuously improve, and its support of innovation in education ensures that students are well-prepared for the future.

