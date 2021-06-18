New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Ezeepay, India's leading fintech startup is set to revolutionize digital services in Rural India by launching Ezeepay DDS (Doorstep Digital Services) all over the country.

India is the 7th largest economy globally. Over 1.2 billion people, more than 2/3 of the population lives in rural villages and small towns and are scattered over 600,000 villages and 640 districts. Ezeepay has emerged as a critical player in the fintech sector in India. This launch will help Ezeepay contribute to the Indian government's aim of fostering financial and social inclusion in rural India.

"Ezeepay DDS (Doorstep Digital Services) will bring the bank to the doorstep of people living in villages. With features including cash deposit, Cash Withdrawl, Micro ATMs, insurance, Tax filing, GST, and Cash collection, DDS will make banking and digital services approachable to those who earlier found it challenging to avail these services."

"Ezeepay team is delighted to launch this initiative for the rural population in India. Ezeepay DDS has been launched to provide doorstep and convenient banking services to people who find it challenging to visit a branch," says Shams Tabrej, Founder and CEO at Ezeepay.

Fintech startup Ezeepay was launched in 2018 to push India for financial inclusion and promote digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas. Ezeepay provides comprehensive payment solutions for businesses that offer services such as mobile recharge, DTH recharge, bill payments, cash withdrawal, AePS, and more.

Founded in 2018 by Shams Tabrej (Founder and CEO at Ezeepay), Ezeepay provides comprehensive, secure, assisted payment solutions for business enterprises. Its agents (Ezeepay Partner) offer various payment & digital services like mobile recharge, DTH recharge, bill payments, cash withdrawal by AePS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System) & mATM (Micro ATM).

This Doorstep Digital Services will cater to all women and men above 45+ years of age and the differently-abled, including the visually impaired. Digital Empowering of rural India has become imperative due to the current COVID scenario. Ezeepay's DDS will be a positive contributing factor in this initiative.

How can I book Doorstep Digital Services? - To book a Doorstep Digital Services request, you need to call on the Ezeepay DDS's toll-free number and answer a few questions. Then our nearest agent will reach your doorstep if in 30 minutes. The option is available for distances within five km of the Ezeepay Touch Point.

The services available under Doorstep Digital Services include:

1. Cash Deposit

2. Cash Withdrawal through AEPS

3. Debit Card Cash Withdrawal Micro Atm

4. Insurance

5. Income Tax Filling

6. GST Registration

7. Cash Collection

The Doorstep Digital Services will be offered only on the registered Pin code. The company currently has about 1,00,000 agents (Ezeepay Partner) across Tier II, III, and IV cities, who assist customers with banking facilities. EzeePay is present in 15 Indian states serves customers in 2,556 pin codes.

The company uses a franchised retail network to provide its payment solutions services has successfully launched over 15,000 devices within 6 months of its launch.

"Ezeepay Micro ATMs are revolutionary in comparison to the conventional ATMs. Ezeepay Micro ATMs offer utmost ease to the consumers enabling them to withdraw cash and do other similar banking activities at any Ezeepay Partner store without traveling kilometers in search of an ATM. We aim to deploy 1 lakh micro-ATMs in the country over the next two years," said Rashid Ali, Managing Director of Ezeepay Digital Bharat.

Rashid further said, "The availability of Micro ATMs, AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and other payments services with a nearby shopkeeper is a big savior for consumers looking for banking and payment services in their neighborhood."

Over 60% of the Indian population resides in villages. Financial inclusion and digital services for rural India are a necessity for achieving economic growth. Rural India has always played a crucial role in the country's economy. Ezeepay's DDS service will help bridge the financial and social divide between urban and rural India. It will contribute to the Government of India's aim of providing a well-distributed, robust and sustainable banking and financial environment to rural India.

