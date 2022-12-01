Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cities like Pune, Gurugram, Mumbai and the like are attracting millions of students and working professionals for the pool of career opportunities they're providing. Statistical numbers reveal an increase of 43% of people moving to urban cities for the purpose of higher education, career advancement, settlement, and business opportunities.

With this, the need for a good and stable housing has also seen a rise. Today, millennials are looking for a peaceful, warming and unrestricted place for dwelling. The rental market for years has been overpowered by brokers and middleman asking for hefty prices from working professionals for providing good homes.

Flat and Flatmates, on the contrary has, since years, been providing the youth a no cost help portal to look exactly for the house of their choice. With a trusted userbase of 50M+ pan India, Flat and Flatmates is proud to be the ONLY free of cost way to look for houses anywhere in India. Not only hassle free, it also provides people a chance to list down their requirements exactly how they are - be it looking for a PG accommodation, the need for a new sharing flatmate or a new house. We have been the go to place for people to search a place for themselves with a retention rate of 94 per cent - which is much higher than any other platform PAN India.

After an indepth analysis and understanding of the issues and challenges the young generation faces while finding a place to dwell - we have come up with an AI integrated all-inclusive platform - www.flatandflatmates.com. Not only is this website free of cost, hassle free and convenient, it changes the way people have been looking for flats for years. Our main objective is to allow people of all budgets, looking for a place in any area of the country to go and search the house of their choice. We aim to become the one stop platform for rental houses in India.

The website which follows a Swipe UI allows the user to SWIPE RIGHT to the home they like and connect directly with the landlord within a few seconds, thus ensuring no brokerage is being charged out of them. Our In-house chat facility allows both the tenant and the landlord to get in touch with one another and share their expectations without a middleman twisting the stories into their own benefits.

For the house owners who wish to list their property, not only is the website absolutely free of cost, it comes with features where you can access your dashboard to analyze the kind of traffic your listing is attracting, view what similar properties around that area are priced around and make better decisions with renting. We also have an inhouse support team to help you rent out your property at competitive prices.

