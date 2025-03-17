PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17: The Faculty of Management (FM) at CEPT University was established in 2013, with a vision to create a class of professional urban managers, equipped with futuristic skills needed to manage our cities. It aims to provide education in management disciplines in the context of emerging challenges and opportunities of the urban built environments. Only management program in India that offers a unique blend with knowledge in the urban domain. Pedagogy aligned with emerging job roles in the urban management and evolving built environment sector. Pre-admission scholarships available to selected students.

Also Read | What Is ‘Miracle of Mind’? All About Sadhguru’s Meditation App, Which Surpassed ChatGPT’s 1 Million Download Record in 15 Hours.

The Master's in Urban Management program was designed to develop a unique blend of managerial skills with knowledge of the urban domain.

Courses and Admission Details

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi and His Govt Engaged in 'Massive' Coverup of Bofors Scam, Says Journalist Chitra Subramaniam.

Two-Year Full-Time Master's in Urban Management (MUM) - The Master's in Urban Management (MUM) Program at CEPT University is a one-of-its-kind program in India, that trains young professionals to work as Urban Managers, opening avenues and diverse career opportunities for individuals in the evergrowing urban and development sector. The course is open to graduates from any field who have a strong interest in engaging with complex challenges of the urban built-environment and city systems, specifically in India and South Asia.

The intensive two-year full-time post-graduate program in management studies equips graduates to address challenges and opportunities of urban settings using principles and tools of management and decision making. Our graduates bring with them specialised knowledge of urban environments combined with strong technical, analytical and leadership skills necessary to improve the social, technological, operational and financial functioning of urban areas. On completion of the course, students get awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (Urban Management).

Prof. Pranavant, Dean, Faculty of Management, CEPT University says, "MUM program was initiated to support better management of urban affairs. Among the first of its kind in the country at the time of its launch, this program is focused on equipping students with management principles relevant for working in a complex urban environment. Studio-based pedagogy coupled with continually upgraded curriculum aligned with the best problem-solving approaches in the field and the pool of domain experts as teachers makes this program highly sought after. Students enrolled in the program will have access to some of the best intellectual resources in the urban domain, a vibrant community of aspiring urban professionals and a best-in-class campus to study in. Graduates of this program find themselves in rewarding careers in the urban local bodies and other government entities as well as private sector professional services firms involved in the area of urban development and transformation. I would urge you to join the program if you want to chart out a purpose-driven professional journey with a focus on improving the overall quality of life in the urban areas. Looking forward to seeing many of you in this vibrant university."

Important Dates

For more details on courses and admissions, click: https://admissions.cept.ac.in/cept-adm-login.php.

Information on Scholarships

For students who require this support, CEPT University has instituted means and merit-based pre-admissions and post admissions scholarships. Furthermore, there are three other scholarships dedicated to meritorious girl students, instituted by CEPT alumni.

For Information on Scholarships, click: https://cept.ac.in/21/700/student-services/student-financial-aid.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India-specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642729/CEPT_University_Admissions.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)