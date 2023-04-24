Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Post receiving an overwhelming response and a record-breaking start of selling 30,000+ units of Revoltt FS1 on Day 1 Fastrack, India's largest youth and accessories brand, is excited to introduce its next smartwatch in the Revoltt Series - Revoltt FS1 Pro - World's First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display Smartwatch with Always on Display, in an exclusive partnership with India's largest e-commerce platform - Flipkart. The product will be available at a special price of Rs 3,995 during the launch day on 27th April 2023 only on Flipkart.

Revoltt FS1 Pro is a BT calling smartwatch with 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display, offering 410 X 502 Resolution which is one of the best resolution available in this segment. It also keeps its fashion quotient high with a unique Arched Design offering a trendy look, comfortable fit, and a better viewing experience. Along with these amazing features, the Revoltt FS1 Pro also features 2.5X NitroFast charging, which will ensure a single day's charge with 10 minutes of charging.

The Revoltt FS1 Pro is a must-have for all consumers who are into the fashion and technology space. It comes with over 110+ sports modes as well as 200+ watch faces to suit each individual needs. SingleSync BT calling ensures uninterrupted connectivity, and lightning performance. The smartwatch also has an advanced health-monitoring feature, including continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24X7 heart rate monitoring.

Dr Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, "We were elated with the response that we have received during the launch of Revoltt FS1. We have expanded our portfolio and launched the next series of Revoltt - Revoltt FS1 Pro that will again delight fashion and technology conscious consumers for its functionality and style. The Revoltt FS1 Pro is World's first 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display Smartwatch with a distinctive arched design and unique innovation. Fastrack's commitment to quality is a vital part of our product development process and we strive to offer the best of tech to the consumers of this day and age. Our products undergo 450+ tests before being launched and are available for our consumers. We have partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart and is a testament to our long-standing and successful association."

Additionally, the Revoltt FS1 Pro will be available in three different colors- black, blue, and teal. It also has smart notifications & AI voice assistant along with IP68 dust and water resistance. More launches are in the pipeline under the Revoltt Series keeping in the mind the demand of the consumers.

Fastrack has been leading the smart portfolio within the Titan Company since 2017. The brand began with its proposition of fash tech products and launched a range of fitness bands under Reflex Cluster and diversified its offerings with Truly Wireless and Over the head smart audio devices. The diverse range of smartwatches under Fastrack Smart is a commitment to the fash-tech category which is a popular requirement for the young demographic. Fastrack Smart continues to grow with the introduction of features and fashion-ahead wearables and hearables.

