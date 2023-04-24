Mumbai, April 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly said to have suffered from a temporary "nervous breakdown" after he switched to stronger cancer medicine. The development comes a few days after leaked US Documents said confirmed that the Russian President has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy for the same. Over the past few months, various rumours regarding Putin's health have been doing rounds on the internet.

According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the news of Putin suffering a temporary "nervous breakdown" comes at a time when speculations claim that the Russian President used a body double to represent him in order to meet Russian generals in Ukraine. While the news about Putin using a doppelganger was not denied by Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, he however dismissed the suggestion as "quite strange". Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents.

Meanwhile, several sources from Russia have now claimed that Vladimir Putin has changed his medications for cancer to stronger ones as his health continues to deteriorate. Reports suggest that Putin's health is in a more serious condition than what is been understood by people in general. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Putin's health from Kremlin.

Pictures and videos of Vladimir Putin meeting Russian generals in Ukraine have also gone viral on social media with some questioning if it was Putin or his body double. Speaking about Putin's health, Valery Solovey, a political analyst said that the Russian President is undergoing a third course of treatment as the previous two were unsuccessful. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffers Relapse in Health, To Undergo New Treatment in March, Says Report.

On the other hand, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours about Putin's health, Telegram channel General SVR said that the Russian president is "most of the time…under the control of doctors while trying not to overload himself with state affairs". In the first week of April, a report claimed that Putin was given first aid after he witnessed "partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).