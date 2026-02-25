(L to R): H.E. Mr. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, Mr. Hamid Touil, Managing Director, Ferrero India and H.E. Mr. Christian Biever, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India

New Delhi [India], February 25: World Nutella® Day is celebrated by millions of fans worldwide who share their "Nutella Moments' on 5th February each year. This year's celebration was especially significant with the launch of a coffee table edition of Nutella by the prestigious publishing house Assouline and is the first-ever book dedicated to a food brand by Assouline.

In India, the milestone was recently celebrated with the unveiling of the Assouline Nutella Coffee Table Book by His Excellency Mr. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, His Excellency Mr. Christian Biever, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India and Mr. Hamid Touil, Managing Director, Ferrero India. The celebration took place at Italian Embassy, marking 60+ Years of Nutella and World Nutella Day.

The event was graced by senior leaders, industry stalwarts, content creators, chefs, and key opinion leaders. The warm and intimate setting fostered meaningful conversations and cultural exchange, reflecting Nutella's rich heritage and global appeal.

Designed as a premium coffee table edition, Nutella by Assouline traces over 60 years of history across six chapters -- History, Quality, Bread & Breakfast, Multiplicity of Uses, Nutella in the World, and Iconicity. The book captures how Nutella has evolved into a true cultural phenomenon, inspiring traditions, creativity, and shared family moments across generations.

The celebration in India reinforced Nutella's timeless appeal, cultural resonance, and continued evolution as a global Power Brand.

