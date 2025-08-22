New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable across Indian states during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Ministry, against the pro-rata requirement of 143 LMT of Urea, the total availability stood at 183 LMT, of which 155 LMT has already been sold.

In the case of DAP, availability was 49 LMT against the requirement of 45 LMT, with 33 LMT sold so far.

For NPKs, availability was ensured at 97 LMT against a pro-rata requirement of 58 LMT, while 64.5 LMT has been sold.

India has three cropping seasons: Summer, Kharif, and Rabi. Kharif crops, sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains, are harvested in October-November. Rabi crops, sown in October-November, are harvested from January, depending on their maturity. Summer crops are produced between the Rabi and Kharif seasons.

The Ministry further underlined that "the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable during the ongoing season so far" despite global disruptions in supply chains.

It noted that Urea sales alone had increased by more than 13 LMT compared to the same period last year, but an uninterrupted supply was maintained by maximising domestic production and procurement through global tenders.

To shield farmers from high international prices, the government said it has continued to extend subsidies.

Urea continues to be made available to farmers at a statutorily notified MRP of Rs 242 per 45 kg bag (excluding neem coating and applicable taxes), the statement said.

Similarly, DAP is being made available at Rs 1,350 per bag, with the government providing special support packages including reimbursement of additional costs, GST, and international price hikes.

The Ministry also highlighted enforcement efforts to prevent malpractice in the distribution system.

Since April 2025, authorities have conducted nearly two lakh inspections and raids, issued over 7,900 show-cause notices, cancelled or suspended 3,623 licenses, and registered 311 FIRs under the Essential Commodities Act.

Despite challenges such as the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical tensions in Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and Iran disrupting global supply chains, the government said it has secured long-term arrangements with international partners.

These include a 25 LMT supply deal with Morocco and a five-year agreement with Saudi Arabia for 31 LMT of DAP annually starting 2025-26.

According to the Ministry, these moves aim to ensure India's long-term fertiliser needs while strengthening Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

Over the past decade, the country has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in domestic fertiliser production and strategic global partnerships that collectively strengthen India's food security. Urea production has witnessed a robust increase from 227.15 LMT in 2013-14 to 306.67 LMT in 2024-25, marking an impressive growth of 35 per cent. Similarly, the production of DAP and NPKS fertilisers combined has grown from 110.09 LMT to 158.78 LMT during the same period - a 44 per cent increase, reflecting the Government's consistent efforts to enhance Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector. (ANI)

