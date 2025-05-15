VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: FICCI FLO, under the dynamic leadership of its youngest-ever Chairperson, Pooja Arambhan Tiwari, hosted a poignant and powerful Mother's Day celebration at Hyatt Centric, Juhu. Aligned with Pooja's focus for the year--inclusivity and sensitisation towards the deaf and mute community--the event was a beautiful reminder of the many forms of motherhood, resilience, and strength.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Till Pakistan 'Credibly and Irrevocably' Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The afternoon opened on an emotional note with Riddhi Mehta, a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), who shared her deeply personal story titled "A Mother's Love Beyond Words." Her moving tribute highlighted the power of silent love and her ongoing mission to make public spaces more inclusive for the deaf and mute community.

This was followed by a captivating off-the-cuff conversation between veteran actor and jewellery designer Zarine Khan and her daughter Farah Khan Ali, moderated by past Chairperson and founder of Beyond Borders, Tehmina Khandwala. The duo offered candid insights into their entrepreneurial journey, mother-daughter dynamics, and the importance of staying authentic to one's vision amidst changing times. Their chemistry and stories resonated deeply with the audience, adding a touch of warmth and inspiration to the afternoon.

Also Read | 'Make in India' iPhone Production To Decrease? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Make iPhones in US, Says 'India Can Take Care of Itself'.

Members were treated to specially curated giveaways by 7e Wellness, rounding off the event with a gesture of self-care and appreciation.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson Pooja Arambhan Tiwari remarked, "This year, we are not only celebrating mothers but also advocating for empathy, accessibility, and equal opportunity. Today's event is a small but meaningful step in that direction."

The event marks yet another milestone in FICCI FLO Mumbai's journey towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate society under Pooja's visionary leadership.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)