Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Fidel has acquired a majority stake in IM Corporation, a Japan-based IT consulting & software services firm with over 30 years of experience. The acquisition strengthens Fidel's local delivery capabilities in Japan and supports its global expansion with enhanced enterprise IT and AI-led services for Japanese enterprises.Fidel, a global AI-led enterprise B2B digital transformation services company, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in IM Corporation, a Japan-based technology consulting and DX services firm with over 30 years of industry experience. This strategic acquisition strengthens Fidel's local delivery presence in Japan while accelerating its global expansion and AI innovation roadmap.

Founded more than three decades ago, IM Corporation specializes in functional consulting, enterprise technology services, and digital transformation support for Tier-1 Japanese system integrators and enterprise clients. Over the past three years, IM has also developed and deployed AI-assisted service models leveraging its proprietary neural knowledge framework to support SI firms in improving delivery productivity and knowledge reuse.

With a team of over 150 skilled professionals and deep cultural alignment with Japan's enterprise ecosystem, IM Corporation has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality consulting and technology services. With this acquisition, Fidel's Japan operations expand to a combined strength of 200+ professionals, making it one of the prominent India-origin SME technology service providers with a strong on-ground Japan delivery presence. Globally, the Fidel group now has a workforce strength of 500+ professionals, supporting clients across multiple geographies.

The partnership enhances Fidel's ability to deliver AI-enabled services, enterprise solution implementation, bilingual consulting, managed services, and language localization solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Japanese enterprises. By combining IM Corporation's local project management strengths and functional consulting expertise with Fidel's global technology, AI, and digital engineering capabilities, the integrated entity aims to deliver faster execution, innovation-driven outcomes, and improved business agility for clients.

"Japan is a strategic market for Fidel, and this acquisition marks an important milestone in our global growth journey," said Sunil Kulkarni, CEO, Fidel. "IM Corporation's deep understanding of the Japanese market, combined with Fidel's expertise in IT and AI-driven services, creates a powerful platform to deliver enhanced value to customers in Japan and beyond. This partnership also reflects the long-standing trust and relationships we have built in Japan over the years."

The leadership team at IM Corporation will continue to play an active operational role, ensuring business continuity while enabling seamless integration with Fidel's global delivery model.

"Partnering with Fidel opens new opportunities for innovation and global collaboration," said Kikuchi-san, President & CEO, IM Corporation. "Together, we are well positioned to offer advanced technology and AI-enabled solutions to Japanese enterprises while maintaining the quality and trust our clients expect."

This acquisition aligns with Fidel's broader strategy to expand its international delivery capabilities, strengthen its presence in key global markets, and invest aggressively in AI-led and next-generation technology services. With a 200+ member strong Japan team and a 500+ global workforce, Fidel is strategically positioned to scale AI-led transformation programs for enterprises seeking trusted cross-border delivery partners.

Importantly, the transaction represents a unique Japan-India SME success story -- highlighting how cross-border collaboration, cultural alignment, and long-term relationship building can create scalable global technology platforms. The partnership positions Fidel to participate more meaningfully in the accelerating global AI transformation wave while building differentiated capabilities rooted in Japan market expertise.

As enterprises worldwide increase investments in AI, automation, and digital transformation, Fidel aims to leverage this acquisition to enhance innovation capacity, expand global client engagement, and deliver high-value AI-driven services across industries.

Fidel Softech Ltd. is a NSE SME listed firm with a strong focus on Japan-India business and provides AI enabled services, enterprise solution implementation, software localization, managed services and bilingual consulting services.

Fidel works across diverse industries such as capital markets, manufacturing, automotive and engineering services. With a focus on innovation, scalability and customer success, Fidel helps enterprises accelerate digital adoption and achieve sustainable growth.

IM Corporation is a Japan-based tech consulting services firm with over 30 years of experience in delivering enterprise technology solutions. The company is known for its deep local expertise, long-standing client relationships, AI service offerings and commitment to quality and reliability.

