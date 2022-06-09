New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/GPRC): Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar has been actively involved in the field of cinema for more than a decade now. He is known for his excellence in filmmaking and has explored various branches of the entertainment world. From short films to ad films and everything in between, Navjyot has ample knowledge of making magic on screens.

While talking about his future projects, the vivacious and enthusiastic filmmaker dropped a few hints about his upcoming film. Aren't you excited to know more? So here it is. NavjyotBandiwadekar is working on a bilingual feature film that will probably see the release in the upcoming year as per the sources. The two languages of the film will be Hindi and Marathi.

Digging deeper, we found out that Navjyot's upcoming feature film is expected to be a multistarrer, which is replenished with a well-crafted and highly relatable narrative. NavjyotBandiwadekar's film will add to his illustrious work profile.

Though not much has been divulged about the story of this upcoming film, we are sure that Navjyot's commendable techniques have the power to make this film outstanding. The filmmaker has a very detailed vision for his projects. He puts his heart and soul into the making of it.

Besides this bilingual film, Navjyot Bandiwadekar has several other plans. Speaking of which, he also wishes to make films in English for international audiences, including Chinese, Australians, etc. With the idea of reflecting on the beautiful side of India instead of showing only the unpleasant ones, Navjyot wishes to bring this belief to life. And we are confident that he will!

We hope that the filmmaker soon makes a new announcement about his bilingual film and gives us more insights.

