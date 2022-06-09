Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 soon. According to a report, Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, where it will announce the foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Now Available for Pre-Booking in India, Check Details Here.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 will be announced on August 10, with pre-orders starting on the same day. The first sale of all devices will commence on August 26, 2022. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be offered in beige, green and phantom black shades. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in blue, bora purple graphite and pink gold colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is said to be available in three models - 40mm, 44mm and 46mm. The 40mm model could be offered in pink gold, phantom black and silver shades. The 44mm model could be available in silver, phantom black and sapphire shades, whereas the 46mm variant is likely to come in black and silver shades. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are rumoured to come with up to 1TB of internal storage. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Samsung to tease the devices before their launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).