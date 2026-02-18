VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: Findoc, a leading financial services group, has launched a financial literacy and youth awareness initiative across colleges in Punjab, aimed at equipping students with essential knowledge of personal finance, investing, and capital markets at an early stage of their academic journey. The initiative is driven by the belief that financial awareness is no longer optional but a critical life skill, especially for young adults preparing to enter the professional world.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri To Make a Movie on Operation Sindoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar? Here's What We Know.

Through its on-ground interactions, Findoc identified a significant gap in financial awareness, particularly among students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. While these students demonstrate strong ambition and entrepreneurial drive, they often lack structured exposure to financial education and practical market understanding. Placement opportunities in these regions also remain limited compared to Tier-1 cities, further underscoring the need for such interventions.

To address this, the initiative focuses on simplifying financial concepts and connecting them to real-life scenarios. Workshops are designed around practical themes such as salaries, savings, expenses, budgeting, risk management, and the power of compounding helping students understand how financial decisions impact their everyday lives and future careers.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Counterpart Tshering Tobgay Discuss Solidifying Partnership in Several Key Sectors (See Pics and Video).

The initiative was launched from Ludhiana, reaffirming the company's commitment to grassroots level financial empowerment. As part of the first phase, Findoc conducted financial literacy sessions and workshops at leading institutions including University Business School (UBS), Lovely Professional University (LPU), and Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE) on January 16, 20, and 22. A key differentiator of the programme is its regional-first approach. While most financial education initiatives focus on metro cities, Findoc is deliberately extending its outreach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, making financial education more inclusive and accessible.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Hemant Sood, Managing Director, Findoc, said, "Financial knowledge can significantly shape the future of India's youth at this critical juncture." Unfortunately, financial literacy remains underrepresented in mainstream education. The initiative has a threefold approach, focusing on core concepts, sustained engagement, and empowering students through structured learning modules."

As the programme expands, Findoc plans to introduce digital learning modules, hybrid workshop formats, certification programmes, and formal partnerships with educational institutions. Building on the success of its Punjab launch, Findoc will continue expanding this initiative across North India, reinforcing its commitment to grassroots financial empowerment and making financial literacy as fundamental as communication and technical skills for India's youth.

About Findoc: Findoc Group, established in 2010 and headquartered in Gurugram, is a prominent Indian financial services provider offering comprehensive trading and investment solutions. It specializes in equity, derivatives, commodities, currency trading, IPOs, mutual funds, and algo trading for retail and institutional clients. As a registered member of NSE, BSE, MCX, and NCDEX, Findoc is known for its technology-driven, low-brokerage, and secure trading platforms, including a mobile app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)