FINIXX Awards and Summit 2025 to Bring Together BFSI Leaders to Redefine the Future of Financial Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: India's Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation -- propelled by rapid digitization, multi-channel outreach, customer-first reforms, marketing innovation, and trust-driven engagement across both traditional and digital ecosystems.

In this evolving landscape, the FINIXX Awards & Summit 2025 will serve as a premier platform uniting visionary leader, innovators, and changemakers from banking, insurance, mutual funds, NBFCs, fintech, and allied sectors. The event will facilitate powerful conversations on growth, transformation, and communication strategies shaping the future of financial services in India.

With the theme "Reimagining BFSI: Powering Digital Bharat Goals," the summit will explore how technology, innovation, and purposeful storytelling are redefining consumer experiences and driving inclusion in a digital-first economy.

Register for the summit here.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said, "The BFSI sector is at the core of India's digital and financial transformation. With the FINIXX Awards & Summit 2025, our goal is to celebrate innovation and spark meaningful conversations around financial inclusion, trust, and storytelling that truly connect with today's digital-first consumers."

Key Areas of Discussion:

-Customer-Centric BFSI: Designing Personalized Journeys that Drive Engagement

-Omnichannel Storytelling: Delivering Seamless and Emotionally Resonant Experiences

-Inclusive Bharat, Empowered Bharat: Reimagining Financial Inclusion with Purpose

-India's Financial Superpower Journey: Winning Hearts, Building Trust, Inspiring Growth

-Digital Payments as the Soul of Trust & Inclusion: Powering Dreams of a Connected Bharat

-Influencers as Trust Builders: Rewriting the BFSI Marketing Playbook

-The Next-Gen BFSI Consumer: Understanding & Engaging Digital-First Audiences

The summit will feature thought-provoking panels, keynote sessions, and discussions that highlight how India's BFSI ecosystem can continue to build trust, inclusion, and innovation while empowering Digital Bharat.

Alongside the summit, the FINIXX Awards 2025 will recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the BFSI sector -- celebrating brands, campaigns, and leaders driving innovation, customer trust, and impactful storytelling across the financial ecosystem. The awards will serve as a benchmark of excellence for creativity, communication, and purpose-led initiatives in BFSI marketing and brand engagement.

Check out the full event agenda here.

A powerhouse speaker line-up includes:

- Alok Arya, CMO, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services

- Dippak Khurana, CEO & Co-Founder, Vserv AudiencePro

- Lawrence Suchitha, Vice President Growth & Strategy, Teamology Softech And Media Services

- Nipun Kaushal, CMO and Head CSR, YES BANK

- Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer, Generali Central Insurance Company

- Sameer Mehta, CMO, 5paisa

- Shilpa Desai, SVP - Digital & Innovation, Adfactors PR

- Vishal Lohia, Associate Director - Sales, Hybrid

FINIXX Awards & Summit 2025 is supported by an esteemed lineup of partners, including Adfactors PR as the Presenting Partner, AudiencePro (a Vserv Product) as the Powered by Partner, Hybrid as the Adtech Partner, Sakal Media Group as the Silver Partner, Teamology as the Communication Partner, and Magical Blends as the Gifting Partner.

About Adgully:Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading digital destination for news, insights, and analysis in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. With a strong portfolio of high-impact IPs such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX, and CMO's Charcha, Adgully continues to drive industry conversations and spotlight innovation across the ecosystem.

Expanding its global footprint, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia, and The PR Post--dedicated platforms that provide region-specific insights and amplify voices across global communications and marketing landscapes.

