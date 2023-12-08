SRV Media

New Delhi [India]/ New York [US], December 8: Fintellix, leading provider of DataTech, RegTech and SupTech solutions to the financial services industry has been recognized as a "Category Leader" in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Reporting Solutions 2023 report.

Chartis Research meticulously evaluates the world's major players in risk and compliance technology based on criteria including product excellence, innovation, market presence, customer solutions, and financial performance analysis.

"Financial institutions face a variety of challenges in meeting their reporting obligations and deadlines," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. "Fintellix's category leader position in our quadrant reflects its strength in regulatory reporting, and its strategy to develop a robust product to enable firms to manage data, perform calculations, and generate reports for regulatory portals."

As evident in the report, Fintellix has excelled across the capabilities evaluated by Chartis, including Data Management, Data Model Framework, Calculation/ Reporting Coverage, Regulatory Monitoring, Analytical Capabilities, and Adoption of Emerging Technologies, showcasing its prowess as a top regulatory technology solution provider. This achievement underscores Fintellix's unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to address the intricate needs of financial institutions.

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, President & CEO of Fintellix, expressed his elation, stating, "We are truly proud to be recognized as the regulatory leaders in the Chartis Regulatory Reporting Quadrant. We strive to continuously improve and innovate, deliver advanced risk and regulatory solutions, and offer exceptional value and outcomes to our customers."

Earlier in October 2023, Fintellix was listed among the top 50 in the Chartis RiskTech100 2024 rankings report, as named as the 4th among all new entrants in this annual ranking. The companies in Chartis RiskTech100 are drawn from a range of risk technology specialisms that meet a variety of needs of financial and non-financial organizations.

"Fintellix, with its strong platform capabilities around data management, continues to expand in the areas of analytics, regulatory risk and reporting. It's well planned and executed strategy, supported by an appropriate technology infrastructure, is reflected in its performance in this year's RiskTech100", said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis.

Fintellix is a trusted data and regulatory solution provider to financial institutions globally. Financial institutions leverage Fintellix's solution suite, including data management and regulatory reporting, credit risk calculations, and supervisory platform, available for enterprise use or as a cloud subscription, to simplify their financial processes, ensure compliance with regulations, and make better data-driven decisions. Fintellix is a business unit of G2 Risk Solutions, a global provider of integrated risk management solutions to various industries.

