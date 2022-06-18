New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Daily Need Exim Pvt Ltd newly started Online shop 'MAIN DISH.in' that is specializing in Japanese ingredients such as sushi-grade fishes 'Bluefin Tuna', 'Yellowtail' etc. which are imported from Japan every month and the essential seasonings for Japanese cuisine. It is the first online shop which sells Japan's sushi-grade fishes to individuals in India. Shopping for Japanese seafood and other ingredients is now a click away. MAIN DISH.in offers a variety of Japanese products from Japan to customers' doorstep. Japanese cuisine has always sparked interest with its uniqueness. MAIN DISH.in offer the ingredients to create this magic in Indian kitchen.

The sushi-grade fishes selling at MAIN DISH.in are imported from Japan after quick freezing in order to maintain the quality. And they will be delivered to customers' homes in fence condition that can be eaten simply just by thawing and slicing. There is no need of any troubling processes. Place an order on the website with ease, get it received the next day, and can enjoy authentic sushi at home. It will surely be talked about whether it is a party with friends or a gathering with relatives. In addition to the fish, MAIN DISH.in sell Miso, Tofu, Natto and more Japanese soybean products and Edamame, which are very popular among health-conscious people and vegetarians.

Wanting to try something new and something healthy at the same time is a tricky spot but the solution may lie in the Japanese cuisine and MAIN DISH.in is the place which can buy all of it. The thin line between taste and health is something Japanese cuisine plays an important role. On the other hand, in recent years, in addition to Sushi, Japanese food like Yakitori, Ramen noodles have become popular in India with its addictive taste. Other than luxury hotels and restaurants, it can be enjoyed at a cafe in the shopping mall or easily get it delivered.

If you further wish to try cooking them at home, then please visit MAIN DISH.in for shopping. There are ready-to-eat foods as well.

And not just the products, but easy recipes are also posted on the website. Grocery stores play an important role in everyone's life. It can be found everything on MAIN DISH.in needed to cook Japanese meals and make the kitchen complete. At present, MAIN DISH.in has 4 branches in India i.e Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai, also, from these places delivery can be done to the areas nearby (Pune, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Hyderabad). It is planning to launch the Kolkata branch this year. For further information, MAIN DISH.in is active on social media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Their business account on Google is always open for enquiries and customers can reach out to them in English, Japanese, Hindi and any other regional languages.

