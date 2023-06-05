Shivangi Sarda always has been a sports lover, and so determinedly moved toward building her brand as well, "Fitness Trail by Shivangi", as an athlete and certified S&C coach

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Shivangi Sarda has garnered a lot more attention as she stunned people with her performance, excelling as an athlete at the recently held Ironman Triathlon in Germany. She completed the Ironman World Championship with a 3.8km swim, 180.2km cycling and 42.2 running in 13h 47m on 4th June in Hamburg City, Germany. It is imperative to also know here how she was awarded the best player of Rajasthan three times consecutively in basketball and also did Ironman 70.3 in Chongming, Shanghai, in 2019.

Also Read | AI Threat to Humanity? Artificial Intelligence Could Wipe Out Human Race With Virus More Deadly Than COVID-19, Says Professor.

The world has witnessed the rise of several male professionals across industries and has even celebrated their massive wins over the years. How often have female professionals been celebrated for their success stories and for reaching the forefront of almost all industries worldwide? Well, things have definitely been changing for the positive, and we have seen some of the most inspiring stories of women who have ignited the fire within others as well. We couldn't help but notice how athlete and top fitness coach Shivangi Sarda walked her way to the top, attaining her desired success and glory in the vast and ever-so-competitive fitness and sporting realms.

Wondering what is this Ironman World Championship all about? Well, it is a triathlon, including a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). It includes 3.9km of swimming, 180.2km of bicycle ride, and 42.2km of running a marathon. The cut-off at Ironman Hamburg was 15 hours 30 mins; for swimming, it was 2 hours 20 mins and for swimming + biking 9 hours 30 mins. A massive 2500 people from across varied countries of the world participated in the same. Shivangi Sarda is now coming to India on 16th June 2023.

Also Read | Tulsi Kumar’s ‘Bolo Na’: A Captivating Travel Song Infused with Folk Music Influences.

In 2019 for her love for fitness, she started her own brand Fitness Trail by Shivangi, to encourage a healthy lifestyle and make exercise and fitness a daily routine for people. She has been passionately training people and athletes online and offline for general health, running and strength and conditioning, thriving on her skills as a certified S&C coach from ASCA, Australian Strength and conditioning association.

She says that for the Ironman Hamburg, she trained rigorously for 14-16 hours weekly with almost two runs, two swims and two rides with some brick sessions and two strength sessions. She credits all this to her mentor and an Ironman himself, Amit Chaturvedi, and Brijendra Singh, an avid cyclist who trained her in cycling.

Shivangi Sarda (@fitness.trail) has indeed risen as a great inspiration for women worldwide.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)