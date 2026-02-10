New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman shared the key priorities and reform direction of the Union Budget 2026-27, with a focus on policy stability, manufacturing growth and long-term investment.

The minister on Monday, addressed the Board Members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi and shared the budget priorities.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, February 10, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on strengthening India-US economic engagement and sharing the outcomes and intent of the Union Budget.

The ministry said the interaction underlined the government's broader objective of creating a predictable and stable policy environment to encourage businesses and industry to plan long-term investments.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6': After Rakhi Sawant, Politician Abhijit Bichukale To Enter Riteish Deshmukh's Reality Show As WILDCARD?.

Outlining the key tenets of the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Budget reflects the government's commitment to continuity, certainty and predictability from a policy perspective.

She noted that such an approach is aimed at enabling businesses and industry to foster long-term plans and make sustained investment commitments.

During her address, the finance minister highlighted major announcements related to reforms across multiple sectors.

She specifically pointed to government support for semiconductors and electronic components manufacturing, Bio Pharma Shakti initiatives, development of Rare Earth Corridors, and the upgradation of legacy industry clusters. Sitharaman also underlined the government's focus on building and strengthening India's manufacturing capacity through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

She said special emphasis has been placed on medium enterprises, with the objective of creating strong manufacturing champions that can drive growth, innovation and employment.

The finance minister reiterated that these measures are aligned with the broader vision of enhancing India's industrial base and improving competitiveness in key strategic sectors.

Participants at the meeting acknowledged the policy efforts being made by the government to support the reform momentum. They appreciated the commitment towards fiscal discipline, particularly in the backdrop of heightened global uncertainty.

The participants also noted that policy clarity and fiscal prudence would help reinforce investor confidence and deepen economic cooperation between India and the United States. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)