Mumbai, February 10: Indian equity markets are expected to see significant stock-specific action on Tuesday, February 10, as investors react to a heavy slate of quarterly earnings and major corporate announcements. Shares of companies such as Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA), Marico (NSE: MARICO), RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL), Sansera Engineering (NSE: SANSERA), Sansera Engineering (NSE: SANSERA), among others, will be in the spotlight today, February 10, CNBC TV18 reported.

Market sentiment remains focused on the mid-cap and large-cap segments, with several key players reporting financial results that could dictate near-term price movements. Market analysts suggest that while the broader indices like the Nifty 50 and Sensex may trade within a range, individual companies across the pharmaceutical, FMCG, and infrastructure sectors will be in the spotlight. Infosys Share Price Today, February 9: Stocks of Infosys Limited Fall by 0.44% in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 10

RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel remains in focus after securing a series of new work orders in the telecommunications and signaling sectors. The company has recently been aggressive in expanding its digital infrastructure footprint, and the market will be looking at its order book execution capabilities and the impact on its bottom line.

Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA)

Aurobindo Pharma is expected to witness volatility as the market processes its third-quarter earnings report. Investors are particularly focused on the company’s US generic business performance and any updates regarding its injectable pipeline. The company’s ability to manage pricing pressures in international markets remains a key metric for analysts. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 9, 2026: HAL, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge Among Shares Likely to Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Marico (NSE: MARICO)

The FMCG major will be under observation following its latest quarterly update. Analysts are looking for signs of volume growth recovery in the rural sector. Any commentary regarding raw material prices, specifically copra, will be crucial as it directly impacts the company's operating margins for its flagship brands.

Sansera Engineering (NSE: SANSERA)

Sansera Engineering is trending after reporting a steady set of financial numbers. The company has been benefiting from the recovery in the automotive sector, specifically in the premium and electric vehicle (EV) components segments. Investors are eyeing its capital expenditure plans for the next fiscal year.

Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals (NSE: GSFC)

GSFC will be in the spotlight due to its recent quarterly performance and the prevailing trends in the fertilizer subsidy environment. The company's industrial products segment has shown resilience, but the market remains cautious about fluctuating input costs in its chemical fertilizer business.

The Ramco Cements (NSE: RAMCOCEM)

The cement manufacturer is on the radar as the industry grapples with regional demand-supply dynamics. Ramco Cements has been focusing on capacity expansion in East India, and today’s trade will likely reflect investor sentiment regarding the company's debt levels and realization per bag amidst rising energy costs.

The Indian markets are navigating a period of consolidation. While domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have provided a cushion, the activity of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remains a variable. Technically, the Nifty 50 is facing resistance at psychological levels, making stock-specific selection vital for traders.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).