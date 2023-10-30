Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): To propagate the message of the G20 New Delhi Declaration and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Janbhagidari (people's participation) and inclusive growth, a remarkable entrepreneurship train journey named Jagriti G20 Startup20 2023 has been ceremonially inaugurated from Mumbai.

According to a press release by SBI, the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra 2023 aims to traverse the length and breadth of India to disseminate the essence of the Delhi Declaration.

This endeavour is in preparation for the upcoming G20 Presidency, which will be assumed by Brazil at the end of November.

The Yatra places a strong emphasis on Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Women-led Development, Digital Transformation, Culture, Enabling Ecosystems, and Cross-border Collaboration.

The fundamental principles of the Delhi Declaration will be spotlighted through seven grand events included in the Jagriti G20 Startup G20 Yatra.

These gatherings are scheduled to take place in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi (two events), and Gandhinagar, and will feature the presence of eminent leaders.

This extraordinary train journey will traverse 8000 kilometers across India, culminating in Mumbai on the 10th of November.

The journey will be joined by 450 participants, including 70 from G20 nations, offering them a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of India's entrepreneurial and innovative landscape.

They will gain insights into inclusive business practices and foster global networking.

This transformative initiative receives support from the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest financial institution in India, dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and championing women-led developmental initiatives.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI, expressed the bank's commitment, stating, "We are happy to collaborate with the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra, as it resonates deeply with SBI's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country and participating in Women-led developmental initiatives. This initiative mirrors our focus on creating a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving economic growth and social progress."

Upon completion of the Yatra, the baton will be ceremonially handed over to Brazil. An exceptional touch to this handover will be the transportation of water from the rivers of India, including the sacred Ganges, to Brazil.

Brazil is planning an Amazon Yatra as part of the Startup 20 efforts in the country, mirroring the spirit of the Jagriti Yatra. (ANI)

