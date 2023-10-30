Halloween is an annual celebration observed in many countries around the world on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints' Day. It begins the observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed. There are many legends related to this observance. One theory states that many Halloween traditions were influenced by Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain, which is believed to have pagan roots. Some suggest that Samhain may have been Christianized as All Hallow's Day, along with its eve, by the early Church. Halloween Ghost Stories: 2-Sentence Horror Stories That Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You!

Tale of Jack-o'-Lanterns

One of the famous parts of Halloween is the 'jack-o-lanterns', which are now used on pumpkins. This legend is about a man named Jack, known for his cunning ways. He managed to trick both the devil and God, resulting in him being neither allowed into Heaven nor Hell after his death. Instead, he was condemned to roam the Earth with only a hollowed-out turnip lit with a piece of coal as his source of light, which gave rise to the tradition of carving Jack O'Lanterns.

As per European folklore, witches were believed to gather on Halloween night, often in remote or secluded places, to engage in rituals and ceremonies. It was thought that these gatherings were presided over by a powerful witch, and they often involved dancing, feasting, and various magical practices.

‘The Blood-Sucking Yakshis’ of Kerala

Another legend related to Halloween is from India that is known as ‘The Blood-Sucking Yakshis’ of Kerala. As per folklore, vampiric women called yakshis who have died unnatural, violent deaths are popular. These women are beguiling in nature, with lustrous hair and pale faces. It is believed that they return from the dead to feast on the blood and flesh of the ones alive. When they arrive, a heady scent of pala flowers lingers in the air. They are known to reside on top of the palm trees and venture out at night in search of victims, mostly men. As per legends, yakshis drag the victim up the palm tree where she feasts on his blood and flesh.

Halloween has been celebrated in Ireland and Scotland for centuries. The Irish and Scottish immigrants took many Halloween customs to North America in the 19th century, and then through American influence, various Halloween customs spread to other countries by the late 20th and early 21st century.

