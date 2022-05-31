Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Floraxis Media Group organized the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 on May 31, 2022. National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 presented to 15 winners at National levels.

This award is held every year, to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of all education sectors, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment. Floraxis Media Group announced the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 - a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in all Education Services sector. The Business and Service industry works on the factor of trust and experience. The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Bismah Maroof to Lead Pakistan Squad in Birmingham.

To celebrate for these individuals and organizations who are the best skilled, the best compassionate and have the best experience in all Education Services sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business.

National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 motive at organizations and individuals for their contributions to the education service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance. A list of winners of the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022:

Also Read | Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-I-Pakistan Award, Country’s Third-Highest Civilian Honour.

- LNCT Group of Colleges - Best Professional Education Group in Central India

- DKTE Society's Textile and Engineering Institute - Outstanding Institute in Digital Innovation, Technology and Best Practices 2022

- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) - India's Most Innovative Engineering and Technology University

- Miles Education - Best Ed Tech Company for Finance and Accounting Programs in India

- Dr Sonali Basu - Best Women Principal and Education Leader of the Year

- Awanindra Singh Gangwar - Best School Principal Award - Central India

- Prof (Dr) Nripendra Nath Bala - Best Education Leader of the India

- Kids Wonderland Preschool - Best Pre-School in Karnataka

- Yeshas Academy - Best Chartered Accountant (CA) and Company Secretary (CS) Coaching Institute in Karnataka

- Little Millennium - Ashoknagar (Dr Florence Helen Nalini) - Best Pre-School in Chennai

The Directors of The Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar and Nadeem Saifi, congratulated all the winners. National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis Media to all these inspiring individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

To improve and enhance the brand and to participate in the award, please click on the Floraxis Media Group website (http://www.floraxismedia.in). Find out about the Awards, Company and fill out the nomination form to participate

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)