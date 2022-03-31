Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Floraxis Media Group organized the National Quality & Services Leadership Award, 2022 on March 31, 2022. National Quality & Services Leadership Award, 2022 is presented to 20 winners at the National levels.

This award is held every year, to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of all business sectors, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment. Floraxis Media Group announced the National Quality & Services Leadership Award, 2022 - a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in all Business & Services sector.

The Business and Service industry works on the factor of trust and experience. The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

To celebrate for these individuals and organizations who are the best skilled, the best compassionate and have the best experience in all Business & Services sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business.

National Quality & Services Leadership Award, 2022 motive at organizations and individuals for their contributions to the business and service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance. A list of winners of the National Quality & Services Leadership Award, 2022:

-JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) - Best Multidisciplinary University in India

-International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) - Best EducationManagement Company in India

-National IAS Academy - Best UPSC Mentorship Program In India

-DNB Interiors: Award for Product Excellence in Modular Furniture and Design

-Dr Smita Sanjay Deorukhkar - Alternate Medicine Leader of the Year

-Delhi International School Edge - Best Emerging Group of Schools in North India

-NIMAS - Best Institute for Paramedical, Information Technology, Hotel Management and Management Studies in West Bengal

-Dr Kedar Bakshi - Best Oral Implantologist in Maharashtra

-Teddy kids Preschool - Best Pre-School in Madhya Pradesh

-Nidhi Gupta - Best H.R. Leader & Practitioner in Delhi/NCR

-Sri Krish International School - Best Senior Secondary School in Chennai

-Dr Chaitali Mondal - Charm Wellness and Eat Clinic: Best Skin, Hair and Laser Clinic in Kolkata

-A to Z Playschool - Best Play School in Delhi

-Dr Jaydeep Sadashiv Shinde - Best Consultant Diabetologist in Thane

-Dr Rizwana Sayed - Best Gynaecologist in Mumbai

-Suman Computers: Best Computer Service Center in Jaspur. The Directors of The Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar and Nadeem Saifi, congratulated all the winners. National Quality & Services Leadership Award, 2022 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis Media to all these inspiring individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

To improve and enhance the brand and to participate in the award, please click on the Floraxis Media Group website (http://www.floraxismedia.in). Find out about the Awards, Company and fill out the nomination form to participate.

