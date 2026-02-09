New Delhi, February 9: Women Members of Parliament from the Congress party on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing strong objection to what they described as “grave allegations” that they had “threatened or attempted to obstruct” Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the House last week. The controversy erupted after Speaker Birla stated that he had received information suggesting Opposition MPs could do “something unexpected,” adding that he decided to adjourn the House to prevent unpleasant scenes in what he described as the temple of democracy.

According to the sequence of events, as the clock approached 5 p.m. on February 4, members were waiting for the Prime Minister to enter the Lok Sabha and begin his address. However, protests continued inside the House, during which about eight to nine women MPs from the Opposition benches reportedly gathered around the Prime Minister’s designated seat. Among those named were Geniben Thakor, Varsha Gaikwad, Jyotimati, R. Sudha, K. Kavya and Shobha Bachhav. The Congress party, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless”. Parliament Budget Session 2026: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla After Rahul Gandhi Blocked From Army Memo Reference.

Following the adjournment, the Prime Minister’s scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address was cancelled. In their letter to the Speaker, the women Congress MPs said, “We write this letter with deep anguish and a strong sense of constitutional responsibility. It is extremely unfortunate that you, as the Honourable Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the constitutional custodian of this august House, have been forced by the ruling party to make false, baseless, and defamatory allegations against women Members of Parliament belonging to the Opposition, particularly from the Indian National Congress.”

They further emphasised the importance of the Speaker’s role, stating that the Chair is a “constitutional office meant to protect the dignity of Parliament, ensure fairness, and safeguard the rights of all Members, irrespective of party affiliation”. Referring to the parliamentary proceedings, the MPs said, “During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, established parliamentary convention mandates that both the ruling party and the Opposition are allowed to speak, after which the Prime Minister replies. Yet, for the past four consecutive days, the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has been deliberately denied this opportunity in the Lok Sabha. This is unprecedented and indefensible.”

They also raised concerns regarding disciplinary actions taken during the session, stating, “On the other hand, eight members of Parliament from the INDIA alliance were suspended on the behest of the ruling party, and a BJP Member of Parliament was permitted to speak in a vulgar and obscene manner about former Prime Ministers.” Recounting their interaction with the Speaker, the MPs wrote, “When we met you, we demanded justice and the suspension of the above-mentioned BJP MP. You acknowledged that a grave mistake had occurred and asked us to return at 4 p.m. Upon meeting you again, you stated that you were awaiting the government’s response regarding the issue, indicating that you are no longer the decision maker in such matters.” 'This Is a Blot on Our Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Alleging Denial of Right to Speak.

Women Congress MPs Refute ‘Baseless’ Claims of Blocking PM Modi

“Questioning our integrity is a grievous attack on every woman who earns her place in public life with dignity and courage.” Congress women MPs write to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the baseless allegations against them.👇 pic.twitter.com/4pNFQuy6OK — Congress (@INCIndia) February 9, 2026

“This raises serious questions regarding your authority as Speaker of the House. Subsequently, at 5 p.m., violating conventional procedure, the Prime Minister was scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha. All members of the INDIA alliance rose in protest, and the Prime Minister failed to appear in the House,” they added. The parliamentarians further alleged political pressure behind the Speaker’s statement, the following day, “clearly pressurised by the ruling party to defend the non-appearance of the Prime Minister”, Birla had issued a statement making “grave allegations against” the women MPs of Congress.

"Sir, our protests have been unrelentingly peaceful, firm, and entirely within democratic norms. Most of us come from humble backgrounds, and many are first-generation politicians. Our journeys have been built from decades of hard work among the people, facing resistance and discrimination. Questioning our integrity is a grievous attack on every woman who earns her place in public life with dignity and courage.” The Congress MPs also claimed they were being targeted for opposing “Prime Minister Narender Modi’s anti-people government and demanded accountability from him.”

“His absence from the House was not due to any threat from us; it was an act of fear. He did not have to face the Opposition,” they added. Reiterating their commitment to democratic values, they said, “We are Members of Parliament from the Indian National Congress, a party that stands for love, peace, constitutional values, and human dignity. We do not believe in violence and intimidation. We are brave women elected representatives who will not be silenced by intimidation. We believe that transparency is the only way to restore the dignity of the Speaker’s office and the credibility of this House.”

While expressing respect for the Speaker’s office, they added, “Sir, we have the utmost respect for your office and for your good self. However, it is amply clear that you are under sustained pressure from the ruling party. We urge you once again to act as the impartial custodian of the Lok Sabha. We will stand with you and support you wholeheartedly in this endeavour.” The letter concluded with a strong appeal, stating, “Let history remember you as one who stood for what was right in the most trying circumstances and upheld constitutional propriety for the good of the nation. Let it not remember you as one who bowed to pressure from those who leave no stone unturned in subverting constitutional values and damaging the democratic fabric of our nation.” The letter was signed by Geniben Thakor, Varsha Gaikwad, Jyotsna Charandas Mahant, Jyotimati, R. Sudha, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

