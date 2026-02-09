Thiruvananthapuram, February 9: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Bhagyathara BT-40 weekly lottery draw of today, February 9, in a short while. The draw, held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, will commence at 3:00 PM under the supervision of government officials. A lucky participant will claim the life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore, marking another successful start to the week for the state's popular lottery system. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Bhagyathara BT40 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names of Kerala lottery.

The Bhagyathara lottery is one of Kerala's seven major weekly draws. Today's BT40 draw features a substantial prize pool distributed across multiple tiers. Those taking part in Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-40 weekly lottery draw can visit statelottery.kerala.gov.in to check the Kerala lottery results and winning numbers. Notably, the results and winning numbers of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-40 weekly lottery will be published once the draw is completed. Lottery players can also get full access to the complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-41 Lottery Result of 08.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-40 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Below

Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-40 weekly lottery results of today, February 9? If yes, then we have got you covered. Kerala lottery participants can visit the following portals - statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning numbers of Bhagyathara BT-40 weekly lottery. Participants can also watch the live telecast of Bhagyathara BT-40 lottery or Kerala 3 PM draw provided above to get the latest updates on the winning ticket numbers of today's lucky draw.

Kerala State Lotteries are widely regarded for their transparency. Each draw is conducted using mechanical drum machines in the presence of a panel of judges. Winners of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-40 weekly lottery are urged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. It is important to note that only original, undamaged tickets are eligible for prize claims. In the event of a win, the ticket must be surrendered to the lottery department or a recognised bank within 30 days of the draw date. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 09, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

