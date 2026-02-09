NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 9: Philips, one of India's most trusted home appliance brands, has announced a new consumer engagement partnership with Wheel of Fortune India, bringing an exciting opportunity for consumers to step into the spotlight and experience the thrill of playing on national television.

Through this unique association, Philips is giving its consumers a chance to be part of Wheel of Fortune India and play the iconic game alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. As part of the campaign, 15 lucky Philips consumers will be selected to appear on the show, turning everyday purchases into extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The contest is open to consumers who purchase any Philips product worth Rs. 1,500 or more. Post purchase, consumers can participate by scanning a QR code available at retail outlets, completing a simple registration process, and entering the 'Spin the Wheel' contest.

"Wheel of Fortune is a format that naturally brings families together, and that is a space where Philips has always belonged. This partnership allows us to create a meaningful moment for our consumers by combining the trust they place in our products with the joy of shared entertainment. As a brand present in millions of Indian homes, we are excited to offer consumers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step onto national television and be part of a show that is rooted in fun, familiarity and everyday viewing moments." said Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India.

Recognised by Guinness World Records as the World's Most Popular TV Game Show and honored with the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Game Show, Wheel of Fortune has enjoyed unparalleled global success. The campaign is live across 18000+ retail outlets, inviting consumers across the country to take their shot at playing Wheel of Fortune India on national television. In addition to the opportunity to be on the show, consumers also stand a chance to win assured rewards through the Spin the Wheel challenge.

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

