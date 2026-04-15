For the First Time Ever, BGMI Redeem Codes Now Offer Players a Chance to Win the Iconic M416 Glacier

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15: KRAFTON India today announced the launch of a landmark new phase of redeem code drops for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) - and for the first time in the game's history, players have a chance to unlock the legendary M416 Glacier, one of the most coveted weapon skins in the BGMI universe, through a redeem code. What was once attainable only through in-game purchases or limited events can now be won by players simply by being among the first to redeem an exclusive Glacier Spin Token code. This is a first of its kind for BGMI.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Government Employees Seek INR 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Hike.

Building on strong player participation in previous drops, today marks Day 1 of a structured rollout running through July 9, 2026 - introducing a more targeted reward mix combining high-demand cosmetics with limited-access items that tap into community favourites. 54 redeem codes are live today - comprising 5 exclusive M416 Glacier Spin Token codes and 49 general reward codes.

"The M416 Glacier has always been BGMI's most aspirational item - the one every player wants, and few have ever held. Giving our community a genuine shot at winning it through a redeem code is something we've never done before, and it reflects how deeply we listen to what players want. This phase of redeem codes is our most ambitious yet - not just in scale, but in what it represents: our commitment to making legendary in-game experiences accessible to every player in India, not just those who can spend. We want every BGMI player to feel that today could be the day they finally get the Glacier," said Srinjoy Das, Director of Marketing and BGMI Product Management, KRAFTON India.

Also Read | Will Virat Kohli Play Tonight in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?.

The M416 Glacier is not just a skin - it is a symbol. Since BGMI's launch, it has consistently ranked as the most aspirational weapon upgrade in the game, a marker of prestige that millions of players have wanted but few have held.

The new phase of redeem codes are designed to build a consistent reason for players to return, check channels, and stay engaged with BGMI throughout the season. Each code drop is curated, not generic: rewards have been selected to reflect community favourites, rarity-driven demand, and the in-game moments that matter most to BGMI's 260 million-strong player base.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1) LHZCZ4HK78PHPDJS

2) LHZDZFSK5PDV3U3G

3) LHZEZBHSEAGAGNSA

4) LHZFZNQET4F69Q4P

5) LHZGZVFPXQBMDAUU

General Redeem Codes:

1) KEZCZXK7QAAGJCXA

2) KEZDZEJKC9JK67HA

3) KEZEZGQS7XT4XHTD

4) KEZFZ4P6DTFKTANP

5) KEZGZTVKKG4WWDMK

6) KEZHZGATPSGK6PMT

7) KEZIZ8JKPCNH9K63

8) KEZJZ7PCXTCC68MB

9) KEZKZMENAKJMXTQW

10) KEZLZAX83K8PQHKH

11) KEZMZ7AK3QWWSPDQ

12) KEZNZJM36MT34QS4

13) KEZOZEVF6VVG9MGM

14) KEZPZKFQQ973UXD5

15) KEZQZEF4ANDC6JPV

16) KEZRZPMKK9G539DG

17) KEZVZS3ASM35WEPU

18) KEZTZPMSXNWNKVEF

19) KEZUZHBV9GRKVMFD

20) KEZBAZA479UU6G78

21) KEZBBZ3PPQK6FVV9

22) KEZBCZKA9WTPQ4DR

23) KEZBDZHCDTBNDXB5

24) KEZBEZG37HPPVPXC

25) KEZBFZDKBCQ56DTP

26) KEZBGZGEFBTFPF5C

27) KEZBHZXHFDRE6KWH

28) KEZBIZKD7GGNWRPM

29) KEZBJZ4RFTVS3CAP

30) KEZBKZBJQU6NRCHE

31) KEZBLZJ6R7HEJECV

32) KEZBMZ89MMJ3F5XG

33) KEZBNZ9TCK6QMWHC

34) KEZBOZA9F9JGN5KF

35) KEZBPZ4TD77MBTGV

36) KEZBQZNJ8D5B5CH4

37) KEZBRZP3DCU36BC7

38) KEZBVZQ7EECFUUFH

39) KEZBTZQFBJRSS8RD

40) KEZBUZVAXUC4KVRQ

41) KEZCAZCUH5WFA7RA

42) KEZCBZ94E95QSVD9

43) KEZCCZX5VDFGW5T8

44) KEZCDZ7G7QKVD4DG

45) KEZCEZUBQHSJV654

46) KEZCFZHTC3MN4QJF

47) KEZCGZ8R45CKQAWT

48) KEZCHZ7EURKM7XRN

49) KEZCIZ8GRCRTMC3K

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail post, after which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)