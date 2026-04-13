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New Delhi [India], April 13: The Dubai-born professional makeup brand's hero product reaches a landmark milestone, driven by artist trust and not advertising

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Forever 52 today announced that its Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation has crossed 5 million units sold, a landmark milestone that reflects not just commercial success but the depth of trust the brand has built within the Indian professional makeup community. Founded in Dubai in 2008 and entering the Indian market in 2018, Forever 52 took a deliberate path that set it apart from the start with no celebrity endorsements and no mass advertising, just a product handed directly to the people who would put it to its hardest test.

That community, including makeup artists, beauty educators, salon chains, and makeup academies, responded with something far more valuable than a campaign impression. Under the growing visibility of dailylifeforever52, they responded with conviction. Within two to three years of launch, the Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation had become a staple in professional kits across the country, recommended by senior artists to emerging talent and incorporated into academy curricula as a benchmark for base makeup performance.

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The product's appeal was immediate and clear. Known widely under forever 52, it delivered international-grade formulation built for flawless, high-definition results, long wear, and adaptability across India's diverse skin tones at a price point that made professional quality genuinely accessible. It filled a gap the market had long felt but rarely seen addressed. Five million units later, it continues to.

_"Reaching 5 million units is a number, but what it represents is something bigger -- the faith of every artist who put this foundation in their kit before the world had heard of us. We built this product for professionals, and they built this brand in return. That exchange is what we're celebrating today."_

--Mr. Shabbir Bohra, M.D, FMT Group

The brand has continued to expand its foundation range since, often referenced alongside other Forever 52 product innovations, launching the Pro Artist Foundation with a larger 60ml format, a first in its segment, and a wider shade range designed to serve fair, medium, and deeper Indian skin tones with equal precision. Each iteration has stayed true to the same founding principle to build for the professional, and the consumer will follow.

Forever 52 is now entering its next phase of innovation, with the broader Forever52 brand evolving to introduce base products infused with skincare ingredients including ceramides, reflecting a shift in how it supports both makeup performance and skin health. The focus is no longer just on how makeup looks under lights, it is equally on what it does for skin over time. With a targeted ₹400 crore sales milestone ahead and aggressive expansion plans in motion, the brand's ambitions are as carefully considered as the product that started it all.

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