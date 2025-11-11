New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, has been appointed as an Independent Director on the board of BharatGen Technology Foundation.

Vempati, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, is currently the Co-founder of DeepTech for Bharat Foundation (AI4India.Org).

BharatGen Technology Foundation is the newly incorporated entity under which the BharatGen Sovereign AI project will be developed.

The BharatGen Project, led by IIT Bombay, was recently awarded over Rs 900 crore in funding from the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to build India's sovereign foundational models for artificial intelligence.

The new Section 8 company, BharatGen Technology Foundation, was incorporated on November 7, 2025, and is registered with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai. Its registered office is located at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

The Board of BharatGen Technology Foundation will include several ex-officio directors from IIT Bombay.

These include Prof. Shireesh Balwant Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay; Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Professor in Charge; Prof. Milind Diwakar Atrey, Deputy Director; and Prof. Ravindra Dheerendra Gudi, Deputy Director.

As an Independent Director, Shashi Shekhar Vempati will bring his experience from the public broadcasting sector and his ongoing work in deep technology to support the mission of developing India's sovereign AI capabilities under the BharatGen initiative. (ANI)

