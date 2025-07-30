NewsVoir

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi recently launched a Robotic Surgery Program, equipped with the cutting-edge Versius Surgical System. This robotic-assisted technology will help redefine the future of Gastrointestinal, Urology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Pancreatic and abdominal Oncology procedures, as well as general surgery. The surgical system biomimics a human arm, helping surgeons deliver high-precision robotic minimal access surgery (MAS) and marks a significant step towards delivering safer, smarter, and more patient-friendly surgical solutions. The robotic surgery unit will be led by Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Senior Consultant - Robotic Surgery & Dr. Shishir Shetty, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology; and supported by a team comprising of Dr. Ram Khare, Consultant - General Surgery; Dr. Prakash Sankapal, Consultant - Urology; Dr. Roji Philip, Consultant - General Surgery; and Dr. Sharad Sharma, Consultant - General Surgery.

The robotic surgical unit will be assisting in the precise and accurate control of endoscopic instruments including rigid endoscopes, blunt and sharp endoscopic dissectors, scissors, forceps/ pick-ups, needle holders, electrosurgery, and accessories for endoscopic manipulation of tissue, including grasping, cutting, blunt and sharp dissection, approximation, ligation, electrosurgery and suturing. Robotic-assisted surgery offers numerous benefits for both patients and surgeons. It enables greater precision, enhancing the surgeon's capabilities, allowing for more accurate and controlled movements, even in complex procedures. Being minimally invasive, it involves smaller incisions, resulting in less pain, reduced blood loss, and minimal scarring. Patients often benefit from faster recovery, with shorter hospital stays and quicker return to daily activities. The lower risk of complications is another key advantage, as enhanced visualization and precision helps reduce the chances of surgical errors & postoperative issues. Overall, improved outcomes are a hallmark of robotic surgery, leading to better clinical results, higher patient satisfaction, and an improved quality of life.

This initiative is closely aligned with Fortis' larger goal of becoming a center of excellence for high-end technology-driven healthcare. By integrating cutting-edge surgical innovations, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi continues to raise the benchmark for quality care while ensuring that patients in Navi Mumbai and beyond have access to world-class treatment options, closer to home.

Talking about the launch, Mr Nitin Kamaria, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, "We have bolstered our robot-aided infrastructure by enabling the Versius advanced robotic technology for surgical procedures performed across specialties. By combining the precision of robotics with the surgeon's expertise, we're able to offer patients safer, faster, and more effective procedures, all the while ensuring our patients benefit from world-class medical care. Our goal is to continuously elevate healthcare standards. Through our Robotic Program, we reaffirm our vision to stay at the forefront of medical excellence, equip our specialists with best-in-class tools, and enhance the overall patient experience."

Members of the community, clinicians, and the hospital's administrative staff were joined by Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head - Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, for the inauguration of the Robotic Surgery Program.

