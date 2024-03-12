HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 12: Fountain, a leading AI-driven HR tech company for high-volume hiring, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Whizzy, a pioneer in last-mile delivery solutions, aimed at transforming the logistics sector in India.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Fountain's mission to empower companies to overcome their high-volume hiring challenges and streamline their recruitment processes by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

In today's fast-paced and fiercely competitive business environment, the ability to attract, engage, and recruit talent is paramount for success. As organizations strive to streamline their hiring processes and stay ahead of the curve, Fountain and Whizzy are joining forces to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Fountain's comprehensive platform empowers organizations to swiftly identify and onboard qualified candidates, significantly reducing time-to-hire and ensuring a seamless recruitment experience. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, Fountain enables companies to automate repetitive tasks, enhance candidate screening accuracy, and make data-driven hiring decisions, thereby unlocking unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness in the hiring process.

"At Fountain, we are dedicated to revolutionizing how companies approach high-volume hiring," said OmPrakash Muppirala, Head of Fountain India. "We are committed to empowering Whizzy to seamlessly recruit and onboard the talent they need to drive business growth. By leveraging Fountain's advanced hiring platform, Whizzy will be able to overcome the challenges of high-volume recruitment and deliver exceptional service to customers across India."

Fountain's all-in-one platform simplifies the screening, interviewing, and hiring experience, ensuring that companies like Whizzy can quickly find and onboard qualified candidates. With over 3.5 million workers hired annually in more than 78 countries, Fountain's solutions have been proven to streamline the hiring process while keeping applicants happy and engaged.

"Speed and efficiency in hiring are critical in the fast-paced world of delivery, where every second counts," added Muppirala. "By partnering with Fountain, Whizzy gains access to a suite of tools and capabilities designed to optimize the hiring process and drive business growth. We are excited to support Whizzy in its mission to redefine the logistics landscape in India and set new standards for operational excellence."

"Partnering with Fountain aligns perfectly with our vision of scaling our business across India efficiently and effectively. Fountain's platform empowers us to overcome the challenges of

high-volume hiring, enabling us to build a dynamic workforce that can support our ambitious growth plans," said Ravi Bathi, Co-founder of Whizzy.

As Whizzy embarks on its journey to scale its third-party logistics business across India, Fountain's advanced hiring platform will play a crucial role in enabling Whizzy to rapidly onboard a dynamic workforce. With plans to expand into 15 new cities this year and a target of reaching 1 Lakh deliveries per day, Whizzy sought a partner that could provide the agility and scalability required to support its ambitious growth plans. Fountain emerged as the ideal partner due to its global track record of helping companies efficiently recruit frontline workers and reduce time-to-hire from weeks to days--or even hours.

About Fountain:

Fountain is the market leader in high-volume hiring because its solutions enable customers to get ahead of their hiring goals. Fountain's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding quicker, reducing time to hire from weeks to days--or even hours. By simplifying the screening, interviewing, and hiring experience, Fountain's solutions keep applicants happy while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that is ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over

3.5 million workers annually in more than 78 countries.

https://www.fountain.com/

About Whizzy:

Whizzy is a human network for hyperlocals. They connect thousands of riders, with hyperlocals all across India, every day. Since last year, they have grown 120x and are always looking for new riders to join them.

https://whizzy.in/

