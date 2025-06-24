VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: VIP Clothing Limited, India's heritage innerwear company, has announced the Kerala debut of its premium men's innerwear range Frenchie X, further widening the brand's national footprint. With this latest expansion, Frenchie X collections will be available in more than 40 key multi-brand outlets and large-format stores across Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and tier-II towns, taking the line's overall presence to over 140 stores nationwide.

Launch follows successful roll-outs in Goa, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi; premium innerwear line now reaches 200 + outlets across the above mentioned cities.

"Kerala has long been one of VIP Clothing's most vibrant markets, known for its discerning consumers and strong brand loyalty," said Sunil Pathare, Chairman & Managing Director, VIP Clothing Limited. "After the encouraging response in Goa and our rapid scale-up across Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, bringing Frenchie X to Kerala was the natural next step. Shoppers here can now experience premium fabrics, futuristic waistbands and fresh colour stories--everyday essentials that combine comfort with style."

Meeting demand, online and offline: The Kerala launch is part of VIP Clothing's dual-channel growth blueprint: expanding shop-floor visibility while accelerating e-commerce and quick-commerce tie-ups. Earlier this year the company partnered with Swiggy Instamart and Zepto to deliver select Frenchie X styles in under an hour, a service that will now cover major Kerala pincodes.

Innovation-led portfolio: Frenchie X features micro-modal and cotton-elastane blends, moisture-management finishes and signature gradient waist elastics tailored for India's humid climate--attributes that resonate with Kerala's coastal consumer base. The range spans briefs, trunks, vests and gym vests, each offered in multiple colourways.

Looking ahead: "Our aim is to be wherever the modern Indian man shops--whether that's a neighbourhood MBO in Thrissur or a smartphone screen in Thiruvananthapuram," Pathare added. "Customers can expect continual design upgrades, new category entries and deeper market penetration throughout FY 25-26."

