New Delhi [India], January 15: Pushp Masale Group celebrated 50 successful years in the presence of its brand ambassador, the very amicable, Sonali Bendre. Sonali Bendre shared "Many companies grow, and we often hear about impressive numbers, but achieving this kind of growth while maintaining quality and following ethical business practices is extremely important. This is what they (Pushp Masale) have successfully accomplished."

Pushp Masale, one of India's most trusted and popular spice brands, has completed 50 years of success. To mark this phenomenal landmark, Pushp Group went on to celebrate this feat with its valued partners, associates and loved ones whose unwavering support has indeed been truly commendable all throughout the 50-year journey. The occasion was filled with unending joy, passion, and enthusiasm, with everybody present celebrating it like a grand festival, which, by the way, it indeed was Spices have always been an integral part of the culinary arts, adding flavor, aroma, and color to dishes worldwide. As the largest consumer and exporter of spices, India holds a pivotal role in the global spice trade. Historically, this trade flourished across the Indian subcontinent, East Asia, and the Middle East. During the early modern period, Europe's insatiable demand for spices drove the age of exploration. Fast forward to 1974, when Kishanlal Surana, at the age of 65 and armed with a wealth of experience as an accountant for spice traders, established a modest spice shop in the Malwa region.

With limited resources and no machinery of his own, he had spices ground at local mills and began selling them, starting with chili powder. This venture was a true family affair, with each member contributing--from packing spices to ensuring timely delivery to local markets. This humble beginning laid the foundation for what would eventually become Pushp Masale, a household name in India's spice industry. Today, the Pushp Masale Group proudly celebrates 50 years under the stewardship of Kishanlal Surana's grandsons, Mahendra Surana and Surendra Surana.

The Journey of Innovation

The 1990s Following the founder's era, the business was passed to his son, Labhchandji Surana, who mentored the next generation in mastering the intricacies of manufacturing one of India's most iconic exports. By 1990, Surendra Surana had taken over the reins and identified the lack of suitable spice-making machinery in Indian markets as a major challenge. Collaborating with IIT Indore and industry experts, he spearheaded the automation of the production process. Custom-calibrated machines ensured Pushp Masale's continued excellence in quality and timeliness, solidifying its position in the "Spice Bowl of the World."

Quality has always been the cornerstone of Pushp Masale's philosophy. Surendra Surana fondly recalls his grandfather's unwavering principle: "Never compromise on quality; consider the customer as God." From sourcing raw materials directly from farmers to rigorous testing of new spice blends, every step of the process is meticulously monitored. As Surendra Surana shared, "New masalas are tested by 50 people before they are launched in the market, ensuring they meet the high standards set by Pushp Masale."

Exponential Growth

The 2000s Pushp Masale's growth over the decades has been nothing short of remarkable. From an initial production capacity of just 500 kilograms per day, the company has scaled up to an impressive 200 metric tons daily. Today, the entire production process is fully automated and managed by skilled staff. In 2015, the company inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility in Bardari, significantly boosting production capabilities. From its original units on Sanver Road and in the Annapurna area, Pushp Masale now operates two advanced factories.

When Surendra Surana took charge, the company's annual turnover was Rs. 30 lakh. Under his leadership, it grew at an annual rate of 25-30%, achieving a turnover exceeding Rs. 425 crore today. This success has been a collaborative effort, with invaluable contributions from his elder brother Mahendra Surana and the next generation, including Shaily Surana and Ashita Surana, ensuring the family legacy thrives.

Expanding Market Presence

To enhance its market reach, Pushp Masale partnered with renowned actors Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre as brand ambassadors. Their association helped the brand connect with a broader audience, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted name in the spice industry. In 2020, Pushp Masale entered a new phase of growth with a significant investment of Rs. 125 crore from Mumbai-based A91 Partners. This strategic partnership has fueled innovation and expansion, ensuring the company continues to flourish in the competitive spice market.

Introducing Pushp Online

A New Era of Convenience Pushp Masale now brings the goodness of its spices directly to your doorstep through its exclusive online portal, Pushp Online. This platform allows customers to browse and purchase any product from the extensive Pushp Masale range, all while enjoying exclusive discounts. Pushp Online is designed to provide a seamless shopping experience, ensuring that high-quality spices are just a click away. This initiative is yet another step in Pushp Masale's commitment to making authentic flavors accessible to every household.

From a small spice shop to a nationwide FMCG company, Pushp Masale's journey is a testament to vision, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to quality. As the company celebrates its golden jubilee, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of enriching lives, one flavorful dish at a time.

